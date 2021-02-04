Kylie Minogue ‘engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomons’ – but who has she dated previously?

Kylie Minogue is apparently engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomons, his step-mother Gloria has confirmed.

The 52-year-old singer has dated GQ boss Paul, 46, since February 2018.

The exciting news comes after actress Billie Piper accidentally revealed the pair were engaged during a recent interview.

Kylie Minogue is ‘engaged to Paul Solomons’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Kylie engaged?

According to Gloria, Paul has popped the question to the Aussie star.

When approached by the MailOnline at her home in Wales, she said: “I’m thrilled they’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

Gloria, who is married to Paul’s father Mark, also called Kylie “very nice”.

Furthermore, she did not know when the couple’s wedding was taking place.

The singer has dated Paul for three years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Billie let the word “fiancé” slip during an interview with Elle magazine.

The former Doctor Who star was discussing an incident where she passed out in a London club in her younger years.

I’m thrilled they’re engaged – it’s very exciting

At one point, she spoke about her “dear friend” Paul.

Billie said: “He’s Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue’s fiancé.”

ED! has approached Kylie’s rep for comment.

Billie Piper accidentally revealed the news (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Kylie said about Paul?

The couple have remained private since confirming their romance in 2018.

Speaking about the magazine editor on Lorraine in November last year, Kylie said: “He is so nice.

“He is probably not watching, I am sure he is at work. He is such a good support. We have a laugh.”

In addition, she shared: “We have both been through enough in our lives and just met at the right time, so it’s lovely.”

The pop star went on to reveal the pair met through mutual friends.

Furthermore, she said: “I wasn’t interested in meeting anyone at that point, so I kept saying, ‘Yeah, but no – one day.’

“Anyway, eventually that day happened and yeah, we connected, we liked each other.”

Paul has also met Kylie’s 100 year old grandma in Australia.

Kylie met her fiancé through a mutual friend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has the singer dated?

Before Paul, Kylie enjoyed a highly publicised romance with Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan.

The pair were the vision of love’s young dream, but eventually split in 1989.

She later went on to date musician Michael Hutchence, singer Lenny Kravitz and French actor Stéphane Sednaoui.

The star also shared a three-year romance with James Gooding, who admitted to cheating on her after their split.

In 2003, Kylie found happiness again with French actor Olivier Martinez.

The couple dated for five years, with Olivier helping her through her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005.

She then moved on with Andrés Velencoso, before finding love with British actor Joshua Sasse in 2015.

However, the couple, who were reportedly engaged, called it quits in 2017.

