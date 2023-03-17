Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘file to legally change son’s name after regretting choice’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly filed to legally change the name of their son, after ‘regretting’ their initial choice.

The couple welcomed their second child in February 2022. They already shared daughter Stormi, now aged five.

Kylie, 25, has kept her son relatively private, waiting for nearly a year before revealing what his new name is.

Mother-of-two Kylie is a social media sensation (Credit: YouTube)

Kylie Jenner son name

The prolific social media poster and reality TV star introduced her baby as Wolf Jacques Webster. But she decided the unusual name didn’t ‘suit him’, and decided to change it.

Things got even more confusing when Kylie seemed to still call him Wolf on social media, before announcing his new name was Aire.

And now, according to TMZ, Kylie and Travis have filed to legally change his name.

The petition is now with the courts, stating they ‘regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster’.

It adds that after spending time with the baby, they think the name Aire Webster is a “better fit”.

After some fans pronounced it ‘Airy’, Kylie set them straight, telling them it’s ‘Air’, meaning Lion of God.

She confirmed her son was no longer called Wolf on Instagram last year, saying that people kept getting it wrong.

Kylie Jenner admits she felt pressured into signing her son’s birth certificate (Credit: YouTube)

Writing on the social media platform, she said: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The business owner said in September that she felt pressured into choosing a name quickly. She claimed that she knew she didn’t want to name him Wolf as soon as she signed the birth certificate.

Kylie Jenner and Travis

Meanwhile, the parents’ relationship has been under constant scrutiny, with plenty of allegations of cheating and claims of splits.

A source told People in January that trust and lifestyle differences are the reason they’re not together.

The insider said: “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kylie and Travis for comment.

What do you think of Kylie’s name change? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.