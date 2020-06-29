Kylie Jenner shares bikini pic and declares it is "time to start cutting off these quarantine pounds"

Kylie Jenner joked about needing to lose some of her quarantine weight gain.

She made the remark while sharing a revealing video on Instagram.

The former billionaire, 22, left nothing to the imagination as she modelled a snakeskin-patterned bikini in the clip.

The video is not available now on her Instagram page.

But it showed off her sculpted stomach and ample breasts.

"Ok cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow," she wrote in the caption.

The video was originally recorded in January - before the US had any type of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, the highly anticipated Kendall x Kylie collection for Kylie Cosmetics was launched to the public.

And nearly eight hours later, Kylie announced that the entire collection had officially 'sold out' on the brand's web store.

"Kendall x Kylie collection sold out so fast, thank you all so much for your love and support. I can’t wait for everyone to receive their orders," she wrote in a dedicated post shared to her Instagram Story.

The Instagram account for Kylie Cosmetics also celebrated the collection's success.

It shared an image of the famous sisters and a similar sentiment to Kylie's.

The Kendall-inspired collection - which was unveiled last Saturday - features a unique, multi-toned eyeshadow palette, a signature Kylie Lip Kit, a berry gloss, all over face gloss, a blotting powder, and face sticks to bronze, highlight and add blush.

Kylie gushed over how 'excited' she was about the launch.

She added that she and her older sister had "been working so hard" to get it ready.

Well, now you should have plenty of time to get to the gym, Kylie.

