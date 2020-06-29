The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 29th June 2020
News

Kylie Jenner shares bikini pic and declares it is "time to start cutting off these quarantine pounds"

Image is striking

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: instagram, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner joked about needing to lose some of her quarantine weight gain.

She made the remark while sharing a revealing video on Instagram.

The former billionaire, 22, left nothing to the imagination as she modelled a snakeskin-patterned bikini in the  clip.

View this post on Instagram

she’s back

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Read more: Kylie Jenner names her newborn daughter Stormi Webster

The video is not available now on her Instagram page.

But it showed off her sculpted stomach and ample breasts.

"Ok cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow," she wrote in the caption.

The video was originally recorded in January - before the US had any type of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

we’re live with the KENDALL X KYLIE collection!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! KylieCosmetics.com 🖤

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Sell out

On Friday morning, the highly anticipated Kendall x Kylie collection for Kylie Cosmetics was launched to the public.

And nearly eight hours later, Kylie announced that the entire collection had officially 'sold out' on the brand's web store.

View this post on Instagram

💗✨

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

"Kendall x Kylie collection sold out so fast, thank you all so much for your love and support. I can’t wait for everyone to receive their orders," she wrote in a dedicated post shared to her Instagram Story.

The Instagram account for Kylie Cosmetics also celebrated the collection's success.

Read more: Kylie Jenner confronts 'cruel' prostitute remark in hilarious comeback

It shared an image of the famous sisters and a similar sentiment to Kylie's.

The Kendall-inspired collection - which was unveiled last Saturday - features a unique, multi-toned eyeshadow palette, a signature Kylie Lip Kit, a berry gloss, all over face gloss, a blotting powder, and face sticks to bronze, highlight and add blush.

Kylie gushed over how 'excited' she was about the launch.

She added that she and her older sister had "been working so hard" to get it ready.

Well, now you should have plenty of time to get to the gym, Kylie.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know your thoughts.

Related Topics

instagram Kylie Jenner

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan says Kate Garraway is 'living in hope' over husband Derek Draper
Emmerdale's Anna Nightingale shares childhood throwback of herself on set of Heartbeat
British Soap Awards fans 'so emotional' over old faces as show pays tribute
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff tries to see Yasmeen
Dr Hilary warns a second spike of coronavirus could be ‘worse than the first’ould be ‘worse than the first’
Ant and Dec surprise little boy who has raised over £1 million for hospital that saved his life