Kris Boyson hits back at ex Katie Price as he says he ‘could destroy her career’

Kris Boyson has hit back at Katie Price in an open video threat, revealing he “could destroy her career”.

The personal trainer took to Instagram last night to warn his ex after she accused him of using her for fame.

In response to Katie’s comments, Kris insisted “enough is enough” as he opened up on a series of brutal claims.

Kris Boyson has slammed ex Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kris Boyson say about Katie Price?

In the video, Kris claimed his former fiancée was sleeping with three other men during their relationship.

The 31-year-old also said the mum-of-five believed “endless nights staying out were more important than coming home to the kids”.

Addressing his followers on Tuesday (October 6), Kris started the video by saying he “didn’t want to have to do this”.

He explained: “I’ve come on here today just to set the record straight, I’ll be careful with what I say as I’m not out here to destroy anyone’s career, which I could quite easily do but I’m not that sort of person.

Kris hit back at Katie after she accused him of using her for fame (Credit: Instagram Story/krisboyson)

Read more: Lauren Goodger ‘dating Katie Price’s ex toyboy Charles Drury’

“I am not fame-hungry and I’m not trying to make money, or I could have sold it all to the press.

“I didn’t want to do this, I’ve never done it before – I’ve always been very amicable through everything… But how much more can I take?”

The PT also insisted he was there for Katie’s children, Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and six-year-old Bunny.

Kris added: “Their dads will vouch for this as they’ve acknowledged it before; I treated every one of those kids as tough they were my own.

Kris and Katie had an on and off relationship from summer 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Let’s not even talk about Harv. I was there 24/7 for that kid and gave him every bit of support and helped him out in every way I could.”

Entertainment Daily has approached Katie’s rep for comment.

Why was Kris so upset?

Kris’ video comes after Katie accused him of “making money” off her.

Addressing their relationship on Instagram, Katie, 42, said: “He never stuck up for me, always wanted to be in my TV show.

Katie Price has moved on with new man Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Katie Price makes dig at ex husbands as she brands Carl Woods romance ‘the real thing’

“Wanted to do photo shoots with me yet i refuse, he was very un-loyal.

“Introduced me to the man who totally wrecked my house and fly-tipped and stole off me, and behind my back trying to crack a deal making money behind my back!”

Kris and Katie had an on and off relationship from summer 2018, and were even briefly engaged in July of last year.

They broke up in November, with Kris now dating Bianca Gascoigne.

Meanwhile, Katie has since moved on with former Love Island star Carl Woods.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.