Kris Boyson 'reaches out' to Katie Price with sweet words about her son Harvey
News

Says he was Harvey's 'dad for a few years'

By Robert Leigh

Kris Boyson, ex of Katie Price, has appeared to reach out to her with sweet words about her son Harvey.

According to a report, fitness coach Kris told a journalist he misses mum-of-five Katie‘s eldest child.

Kris’ remarks were made at the recent Sonic 2 premiere, just days after Katie’s reported split from Carl Woods.

Kris Boyson and Katie Price were briefly engaged in 2019
Katie Price and Kris Boyson were briefly engaged in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kris Boyson: What did he say about Harvey, eldest child of Katie Price?

The Sun claims Kris mentioned Harvey during the film event at a cinema in the West End of London.

He was “emotional” while reminiscing on the time they spent together, according to the report.

Read more: Real reason for Katie Price and Carl Woods’ split ‘revealed’: ‘It’s the end of the road’

Kris also reportedly indicated he and Harvey, now 19, formed a tight connection when Kris was dating his mum.

Kris told The Sun: “It’s tough not seeing Harvey. I was his dad for a few years.

“I don’t get to see him anymore. But it is what it is. I miss him.”

It is what it is. I miss him.

However, it isn’t the first time Kris has been quoted about missing Katie’s kids to reporters.

Katie Price's son Harvey
Kris likened himself to ‘a dad’ to Harvey (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Kris Boyson relationship status

The 33-year-old also apparently revealed he is single at the event, where he posed on the red carpet alongside a Sonic the Hedgehog.

He said: “I’m not seeing anyone but I’m on the look out.”

Kris added he has a boxing match in the near future so has been focusing on preparing for that.

Reports revealed he will take on former footballer Jamie O’Hara in a celebrity match in April.

Kris Boyson poses with Sonic the Hedgehog
Kris is reportedly single and looking for love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Commenting on Sophie Price’s engagement

Kris’ comments to The Sun aren’t the only recent instance of him bringing up Katie’s relatives.

Over the weekend he commented on Instagram as Katie’s sister Sophie announced her engagement.

Read more: Katie Price’s sister Sophie Price reveals she’s engaged hours after Katie ‘splits from fiancé Carl Woods’

However, while most people congratulated her on the development, Kris’ words weren’t as sentimental as those from other well wishers.

“You’re stuck with that ballbag @harrybrooks88 for the rest of your life now? You’re mental girl!” comments from his account read.

