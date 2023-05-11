Kouri Richins, a mother who wrote a children’s book on dealing with her husband’s death, has been charged with his murder.

Eric Richins died at his home back in March last year after his wife made him a Moscow Mule, authorities allege.

Kouri has been charged with murdering her husband (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

Kouri Richins writes children’s book dealing with husband’s death

In Utah, USA, a woman who wrote about her husband’s death has been charged with his murder.

Back in March 2022, Eric Richins died while at home. Summit County sheriff’s deputies responded after Kouri called 911 to report she had found Eric unresponsive in their bedroom.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Eric, however, he sadly died.

NBC News reports that Kouri told investigators that the night before Eric’s death, the couple had been celebrating. She had closed on a home for her business, a document says.

Kouri reportedly made her husband a Moscow Mule cocktail. She claims he drank it in bed.

Kouri wrote a book after her husband’s death (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

Kouri Richins releases kids book

A year on from her husband’s death, Kouri released a book for kids.

The book, titled ‘Are You With Me?’ was written to “create peace and comfort for children who have lost a loved one”, according to the Amazon description. The book will help reassure kids that though their loved one “is not present, their presence always exist and they walk through life with you as if they were here”.

In the 41-page book, a young boy questions whether his father with him for special occasions, as well as when he’s angry and sad.

Kouri dedicated the book to “my amazing husband and a wonderful father”. She even appeared in a TV interview to promote the book. It has since been removed from Amazon.

Kouri appeared in an interview to promote her book (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

Investigators find signs Eric was murdered

However, investigators said an autopsy and toxicology report found that Eric died from a fentanyl overdose. The medical examiner said that Eric had five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system.

They also added that it was “illicit” fentanyl and not medical-grade in his system. It is also believed that he ingested the drug orally.

Authorities accused Kouri of having obtained the fentanyl pills from an acquaintance. They also alleged that Eric had told a friend that he believed his wife had tried to poison him on Valentine’s Day – weeks before his death.

“Eric believed that he had been poisoned. Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him,” investigators reportedly wrote.

“About two weeks later, defendant contacted C.L. again and said that her investor wanted something stronger and asked for ‘some of the Michael Jackson stuff.’ The defendant asked specifically for fentanyl,” they then added.

Read more: One in 10 youngsters admit to shoplifting as cost-of-living crisis deepens

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.