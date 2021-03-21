Kirstie Allsopp is upset over the prospect of not being able to go on any foreign holidays this year.

The Location, Location, Location host, 49, moaned online about the possibility of international travel being off the cards.

Addressing her Twitter followers, she bemoaned: “What the hell happened to ‘COVID doesn’t like the Summer?’ We’re in March, surely by July numbers will have fallen across Europe?

“Why crush people’s hopes of a holiday, it’s perverse & cruel.”

What prompted the moan from Kirstie Allsopp?

Her worries come after Government scientist Dr Mike Tildesley said foreign summer holidays are “unlikely” for Brits.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Europe, overseas holidays may remain banned.

However, few appear to agree with Kirstie’s sentiments on Twitter.

Dozens pounced on her complaints to accuse her of being “privileged”, “entitled” and even a “middle class airhead”.

One user ranted: “I’m sick of hearing about holidays. There are people without homes, food, heating etc., others have lost loved ones to COVID. Just stop whingeing like spoilt kids!”

While another user urged: “I’d say perverse and cruel was letting thousands die, not middle class airheads not being allowed to travel abroad. You need to put the wine down hon.”

And a third user declared: “And there speaks the voice of entitlement and privilege. When you live a life that thinks the definition of ‘perverse and cruel’ is being unable to go on a summer holiday. Seriously out of touch.”

Yet another fuelled the fire with: “Holidays? This is a deadly pandemic, people dying all over the world, summer, winter it does not care what the season is, life has changed and we have deal with it.

What the hell happened to “Covid doesn’t like the Summer?” We’re in March, surely by July numbers will have fallen across Europe? Why crush people hopes of a holiday, it’s perverse & cruel. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) March 20, 2021

“Let’s stop focusing on holidays, our doctors, nurses, teachers won’t be taking one this year, so let’s get real.”

More controversial comments

This isn’t the first time Kirstie has riled up Twitter over her comments about the pandemic.

Back in January she stunned users when she declared that children suffering from COVID was “very rare.”

“COVID is a horrible disease but it is very, very, very rare for it to impact children. They are still at far more danger from journeys in cars, or swimming, or trampolining than COVID.

“Please do not let anyone persuade you otherwise.”

But this led to an influx of angry responses and even fury from Piers Morgan.

The former GMB host tweeted at the time: “Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list.”

