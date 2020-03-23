Kirstie Allsopp convinced she had coronavirus after her husband tested positive

Kirstie Allsopp believes she may have had coronavirus but didn't have "bad symptoms".

The 48-year-old star is coming towards the end of a 14-day period of self-isolation alongside her husband Ben Andersen, who has tested positive for the virus, and her four kids, Oscar, 11, Bay, 13, Hal, 17, and Lydia, 19, and she has recalled experiencing a "tightness in my chest" recently.

Kirstie's husband tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

When it was suggested she "might come down" with it, she said: "It's very complicated but we're coming to the end of our 14 days.

"I think probably I have been... I had a slight tightness in my chest a while ago.

I'm pretty sure I've had it and I haven't had bad symptoms

"This is one of the things about this whole thing that is mystifying and worrying."

Kirstie and her family are coming to the end of their 14 day isolation (Credit: ITV)

Kirstie admits she will probably never know if she had coronavirus or not, but has urged people to be aware that they may have the virus and not realise.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she added: "I don't know and I won't know. My partner got a test because of a complication with my son's health.

"He was taking him to the doctor.

"I think this is the point that needs to be made really clearly - so many people have it and they don't know they've got it.

Kirstie thinks she had the virus but had no bad symptoms (Credit: SplashNews)

"It's all very well for us to think we're fine and we can go out and about, but many of us will have it and never know it.

"You have to be aware of the fact you can have it and not know it."

