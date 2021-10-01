Kirstie Allsopp has sparked outrage on Twitter, after linking the murder of Sarah Everard to her views on lockdown.

The presenter, 50, was flooded with complaints yesterday (September 30), after replying to a tweet from broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Since then, Kirstie has received “huge amounts of abuse” over the message.

Kirstie Allsopp has come under fire on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kirstie Allsopp sparks outrage on Twitter

On Twitter, Jeremy revealed that he felt conflicted over whether his daughters should trust policemen.

It comes after former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was given a life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah.

Jeremy’s comment didn’t go unnoticed by Kirstie.

In a now-deleted tweet, she responded: “No, You ensure that lockdowns are never, ever imposed again.

“In any any other circumstance this could not have happened.”

Despite removing the tweet from her profile, Kirstie soon came under fire.

One user said: “Wow. Just.. .wow. Maybe take a step back for a while.”

Another complained: “Vile message @KirstieMAllsopp.”

A third raged: “You’re using the tragic murder of this poor girl to make some political point? This has to be a new low.”

A fourth asked: “@KirstieMAllsopp can you explain how you came to your conclusion please. I struggle to see how you feel not having lockdown would have meant this awful murder hadn’t occurred?”

This has to be a new low

Alongside a screenshot of the tweet, one posted: “She deleted it. But we’ve all seen it @KirstieMAllsopp.”

However, another pointed out: “Unfortunately the lockdown rules did play a part as he used them to arrest her, she had broken COVID lockdown to visit a friend, he’s asked the question and arrested her, hence her compliance to being handcuffed.

“He deserves everything the prison system can make him suffer for life.”

Twitter users complained that Kirstie had hit a ‘new low’ (Credit: ITV)

Kirstie speaks out after receiving ‘huge amounts of abuse’

However, Kirstie didn’t stay quiet on the matter and soon returned to Twitter.

The presenter shared an article relating to Sarah’s murder.

The headline read: “Ministers knew before Sarah Everard murder that ‘draconian’ Covid laws gave police too much power.”

In addition, she also addressed the negative comments.

“Sorry you don’t like it but I have received huge amounts of abuse for making this point,” Kirstie wrote.

She said in a second tweet: “What is ‘vile’ about not believing in handing out powers that can abused?”

