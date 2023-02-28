King Charles looking stern
King Charles’ Coronation: BBC announces it will scrap licence fee for historic weekend

Brits will be able to watch the event for free

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

King Charles’ Coronation will see the BBC scrap its licence fee, it has been announced today (Tuesday, February 28).

The historic event is set to take place on Saturday, May 6.

King Charles looking sombre
Charles’ Coronation is fast approaching (Credit: BBC)

BBC to scrap licence fee for King Charles’ Coronation

The BBC is set to scrap the licence fee for the King’s coronation, it has been announced today.

The licence fee will be suspended for the weekend, meaning Brits will be able to watch the historic event for free.

Venues will also be able to screen the once-in-a-lifetime event live without needing to pay a fee.

The BBC then stressed that the dispensation has been granted in “exceptional circumstances”.

King Charles speaking into a microphone
Charles’ Coronation will see the licence fee suspended (Credit: BBC)

BBC suspend licence fee for King Charles’ Coronation

The BBC then explained that the decision had been taken because of the event needing to be of “national importance” and screened in a community setting.

Two events from the Coronation will be broadcast live on TV.

The Coronation itself will be broadcast live from Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Then, on the following day, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle.

This isn’t the first time that the licence fee has been suspended.

Just last year, the broadcaster suspended the licence fee so Brits could watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for free.

It costs £159 annually for a colour TV licence in the UK.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte waving in a carriage
The Cambridge kids’ Coronation roles have been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Coronation roles confirmed?

In other Coronation-related news, the Cambridge kids’ roles at the Coronation have been seemingly confirmed.

According to The Telegraph, a source has claimed that William and Kate are pondering what is best for George when it comes to the Coronation.

This is because of worries about the “attention he will inevitably get at an event covered by media across the world”.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will also have roles at the event. However, it won’t be as big as their big brothers.

They will reportedly be attending the Coronation at Westminster Abbey as spectators.

Prince Harry Demands Apology From Royal Family Before King Charles' Coronation! | Lorraine

