Kimberley Walsh has given fans an insight into the strict coronavirus procedures in place at theatres.

The former Girls Aloud star, 38, documented the entire safety process as she headed to rehearsals for her upcoming musical production Sleepless.

The musical comedy will start socially distanced, indoor performances on 25 August at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London.

Kimberley Walsh underwent a coronavirus test as she arrived at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre (Credit: Instagram Story/kimberleywalshofficial)

Why did Kimberley Walsh get tested for COVID?

Ahead of its run, Kimberley took to Instagram to update followers on the strict measures currently in place.

Filming herself as she walked into the theatre, she said: “We have officially been told we can open Sleepless the musical on the 25 August. I’m just walking through the door.

“I’m going to show you how it all works.”

The musician then took part in a COVID test, with the results being sent straight to her mobile phone.

The Girls Aloud star filmed herself as she headed into rehearsals for her upcoming musical Sleepless (Credit: Instagram Story/kimberleywalshofficial)

Kimberley was tested by a worker in the foyer of the theatre, revealing the procedure was “quick and painless”.

She continued: “We get a COVID test as soon as we arrive at the theatre then we put our masks back on and social distance until we get out results.

“It’s working brilliantly.”

She concluded the safety briefing by giving fans a tour of the toilet, proving there’s more than enough room to social distance.

Kimberley wore a mask as she guided her followers through the procedure (Credit: Instagram Story/kimberleywalshofficial)

Will Kimberley Walsh return to Girls Aloud?

Back in March, Kimberley admitted that while the band does have an upcoming anniversary, any kind of reunion is still “a long way off”.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “Everybody is busy at the moment but I have a lot of love for all the girls. I’m proud of all of them.”

The musical star also went on to reveal she was back in touch with her former band member Nadine Coyle.

Kimberley and Nadine had not spoken to each other since 2013, the Mirror reported, amid rumours of a massive falling out.

Kimberley previously admitted she’s too ‘busy’ to reunite with Girls Aloud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the two have since patched things up.

She explained: “I saw Nadine the other day in London and it was so nice to catch up with her. It’s been a while.

“We just bumped into each other at an event. It made me feel nostalgic.”

