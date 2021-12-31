Kimberley walsh
News

Kimberley Walsh says she’s ‘ruined’ her youngest child as she declares she won’t be having more

The Girls Aloud singer gave birth earlier this year and is savouring every single moment

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Kimberley Walsh has confessed that she won’t be having any more children.

The Girls Aloud star has Bobby, seven, Cole, five, and six-month-old Nate with husband Justin Scott.

However, she’s revealed that her brood won’t be getting bigger.

Kimberley says that she is “definitely done” with having children.

However, as a result, the singer says that she has “ruined” her youngest by spoiling him too much.

kimberley walsh
Kimberley Walsh says she won’t be having anymore kids (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: Kimberley Walsh struggling every day with grief over Sarah Harding after her death

Kimberley Walsh doesn’t want more kids

She told Psychologies magazine: “A big part of me wants to savour these night feeds because I know I’m not having any more babies and I’m so aware of how quickly the time goes.

“They get so attached to you with breastfeeding and Nate loves the cuddles that come with it.

“If I thought I was doing all this again, maybe I’d be more practically minded, but he’s my last baby and I just can’t bring myself to be hard on him. So I’ve ruined him instead.”

The West End star went on to share that Nate has been the “easiest” of her children to raise so far.

kimberley walsh
Kimberley Walsh admits she still grieves for Sarah Harding daily (Credit: Splashnews)

“Even the breastfeeding, which I’ve struggled with in the past and has put a dampener on those first few weeks, has been brilliant.

“He came out of the womb, latched on and fed for an hour, and I was more excited by that than anything else.

She added: “He’s so content and a proper little chiller, just like his dad.”

Meanwhile, Kimberley recently admitted that the death of her bandmate, Sarah Harding, hit her very hard.

She said: “I can’t lie, [Sarah’s death] absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ellis Belle Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans baffled by Belle Dingle’s mobile phone blunder
Helen Skelton shows off baby bump
Helen Skelton announces birth of third baby with adorable picture
Emmerdale star Zoe Henry on Loose Women
Emmerdale star Zoe Henry pays tribute as former colleague dies
Meena Manpreet Emmerdale
Emmerdale: When does Meena’s storyline to come to an end? The latest on her ‘demise’
James Argent and Gemma Collins
James Argent ‘begs’ ex Gemma Collins to call off her engagement to Rami Hawash
Fans of Giovanni Pernice were up in arms after he was snubbed for an award
Giovanni Pernice spent festive season in Italy with Strictly co-star and we can’t cope