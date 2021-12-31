Kimberley Walsh says she’s ‘ruined’ her youngest child as she declares she won’t be having more

Kimberley Walsh has confessed that she won’t be having any more children.

The Girls Aloud star has Bobby, seven, Cole, five, and six-month-old Nate with husband Justin Scott.

However, she’s revealed that her brood won’t be getting bigger.

Kimberley says that she is “definitely done” with having children.

However, as a result, the singer says that she has “ruined” her youngest by spoiling him too much.

Kimberley Walsh doesn’t want more kids

She told Psychologies magazine: “A big part of me wants to savour these night feeds because I know I’m not having any more babies and I’m so aware of how quickly the time goes.

“They get so attached to you with breastfeeding and Nate loves the cuddles that come with it.

“If I thought I was doing all this again, maybe I’d be more practically minded, but he’s my last baby and I just can’t bring myself to be hard on him. So I’ve ruined him instead.”

The West End star went on to share that Nate has been the “easiest” of her children to raise so far.

“Even the breastfeeding, which I’ve struggled with in the past and has put a dampener on those first few weeks, has been brilliant.

“He came out of the womb, latched on and fed for an hour, and I was more excited by that than anything else.

She added: “He’s so content and a proper little chiller, just like his dad.”

Meanwhile, Kimberley recently admitted that the death of her bandmate, Sarah Harding, hit her very hard.

She said: “I can’t lie, [Sarah’s death] absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge.”

