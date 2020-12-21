Kimberley Walsh is pregnant! The Girls Aloud singer, 39, announced on Monday that she is 15 weeks pregnant.

Speaking to OK! magazine the Girls Aloud star said she her sons are “so excited” to be expecting another sibling.

Read more: ‘Frustrated’ Kieran Hayler wants to finalise divorce with Katie Price

Kimberley told the mag: “For the family, it’s been a bit of light in the distance and something to look towards and get excited about, and plan for.”

Kimberley Walsh thrilled to announce she’s pregnant (Credit: Splash)

How many children does Kimberley Walsh have?

The talented singer-dancer-actress already has two sons. She added to the magazine: “Because it’s my third it’s going to pop out a little bit quicker.

“And I do tend to have quite big bumps.”

The singer has already told her Girls Aloud pals Cheryl and Nicola Roberts the good news.

She has also revealed that she is craving spice and ice cubes, describing the former as “not ideal”.

Kimberley with her husband Justin Scott (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Kimberley Walsh married to?

Kimberley’s husband is Justin Scott, 38 – he is also father to her two sons.

Justin is a former member of the British boyband Triple 8 which had the hit single Knockout in 2003.

Read more: Sinitta says Simon Cowell is ‘walking five miles a day’ as he plans BGT comeback

Kimberley and Justin have been together for 17 years now and married at a luxurious three-day affair in Barbados back in 2016.

In fact, they first met backstage at a concert in 2003, when they both worked for the same music label Polydor.

The former boybander now works as a property developer.

Justin also has another child from a previous relationship – daughter Chloe – who is around 22 years old.

Cheryl has one child, son Bear (Credit: Splash News)

Which other Girls Aloud members have children now?

Kimberley’s close pal Cheryl, formerly Cheryl Cole, 37, has one son Bear, from her previous relationship with One Direction member Liam Payne.

Bear is now three years old. Cheryl revealed earlier this year that she plans on having more children.

The star told The Times that she wants at least two more children, and is considering going abroad in search of sperm donors.

Her other good mate, Nicola Roberts, 35, does not have any children.

Sarah Harding, 39, who is currently battling advanced breast cancer, does not have children either.

But Nadine Coyle, 35, has one daughter, Anaíya Bell, six, with her former partner Jason Bell, 42.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.