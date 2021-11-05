Kimberley Walsh has found herself in hot water after taking her family swimming with dolphins.

The former Girls Aloud star recently holidayed in Dubai with her husband, Justin Scott, and their kids, Bobby, six, Cole, four, and baby son Nate.

While there the family decided to visit a sealife centre that offers guests the chance to swim with the dolphins.

As a result, Kimberley took to Instagram to share a snap of the family posing in the water with one of the animals.

Kimberley Walsh sparked controversy with her latest Instagram snap (Credit: Splashnews)

The singer captioned the snap with numerous dolphin emojis and shared another of her little ones giving the dolphin a kiss.

Many fans rushed to comment on the snap sharing their disappointment.

Kimberley Walsh sparks controversy on Instagram

One wrote: “Definitely not a good idea. Very disappointing. Do your own research on animals in captivity. I hope you can use your platform to educate your followers wisely.”

“Can’t believe people still pay for this kind of activity! And it will carry on if people still pay,” ranted a second.

Another said: “Oh this really isn’t something you should be promoting. I really hope all these shocked comments will be a wake-up call to educate yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

Read more: Kimberley Walsh ‘very much outnumbered’ as she reveals she’s having another baby boy

As a result of posting the picture, Metro reported that animal rights charity PETA has reached out to Kimberley in a bid to educate her.

Director Elisa Allen told the publication: “Dolphins in captivity are forced to spend decades performing confusing tricks while being fondled by strangers.

Peta has contacted Kimberley with this information.

“Peta has contacted Kimberley with this information.

“We hope it will open her eyes to the plight of captive dolphins and will encourage her never ever to support industries that imprison wild animals for profit.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kimberley for comment.

What do you think of Kimberley swimming with dolphins? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.