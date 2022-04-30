Clean Queen Kim Woodburn has opened up on Instagram to her followers about her emergency hospital trip.

The 80 year old was rushed into hospital on Friday April 29.

As a result, she left fans worried after she posted a picture from her hospital bed.

Read more: Kim Woodburn worries fans as she shares photo from hospital bed

Kim is back home after hospital treatment (Credit: ITV)

What did Kim say about her hospital trip?

In Kim’s video update to her fans, Kim explained what happened. She said: “Hello my loves. Thank you for all your good messages and I’ll tell you what’s gone on.

“I had a disc behind the ear that was fractured and the doctor had to go in and cut a big hole in my throat here. He went in through my throat and removed the rotten disc and put a titanium plate in.”

She continued: “I’m getting use back in my fingers because it was killing all the use in them. That was the reason he did it.”

The star went on to explain how if it had continued then she might have lost the use of her legs.

Additionally, she responded to all her well wishes: “Thanks for all the messages, I’m not dying my lovely. I refuse to die!”

The star reportedly received hundreds of messages. She finished by raising a large gin and tonic, as she celebrates being back home.

In addition, the star shared a couple of further videos explaining why she had been taken into hospital so suddenly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Woodburn (@kimwoodburn)

Get well soon Kim!

Fans have rushed to share messages of support for the outspoken star. “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” wrote one.

Another commented: “Glad you’re in good spirits! Hope you have a quick recovery.”

A third added: “Get better soon my dear. Sip of gin to you.”

Thousands of similar messages were posted on Kim’s explainer video, as well as on a previous post when she was taken into hospital.

Fans have sent well wishes to Kim (Credit: GB News)

What else has Kim said?

In a previous post from her hospital bed, Kim joked and seemed in good spirits.

The Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity star posted a picture of herself in a hospital gown and hooked up to an oxygen machine. Yet in a comic twist, she jokingly placed a cardboard bowl on her head.

The star captioned the post: “My hospital outfit. Do you like the hat? Home tonight! Yippeee!”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.