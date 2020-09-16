Killing Eve star Jodie Comer braves freezing temperatures during Irish getaway

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer braved the freezing cold temperatures during a recent getaway to Ireland.

The 27-year-old actress treated fans to a series of shots from the Irish coastal break on Instagram.

As she posed in a blue towel on the beach, Jodie looked completely different to assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC series.

Read more: EastEnders star Jake Wood leaving the soap after 15 years of playing Max Branning

The Liverpudlian star also shared a string of arty shots, including one of the goosebumps on her legs.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Thanks a mil Ireland.”

Jodie’s 1.6 million followers rushed to comment on the rare holiday snaps.

One said: “You’re glowing!!”

Jodie Comer has treated fans to a series of holiday shots (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “Looks so refreshing (and also a little cold).”

Another wrote: “Wow. Looks like BLISS.”

Jodie Comer’s latest win

Jodie is no doubt celebrating after taking home the Best Actress gong at the TV Choice Awards.

The actress beat the likes of Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan and Vera’s Brenda Blethyn to win the award for the second year in a row.

The actress looked completely different to her character Villanelle (Credit: BBC America)

Read more: Lisa Armstrong mocks Piers Morgan as she apologises for throwing his book out

Speaking at the virtual ceremony, she said: “I just wanted to pop in and say a huge thank you to everybody who voted for me this year.

“Thank you! Your continued support means so much, and I want you all to know that it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I hope that we can bring you the season four you deserve sooner rather than later, but it will be worth the wait. In the meantime take care and thank you very much.”

Jodie stars alongside Sandra Oh in the BBC drama, which has since been renewed for a fourth season.

Jodie took to Instagram to update fans on her recent getaway (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Killing Eve star Jodie Comer dating?

Jodie rarely uses social media and is private when it comes to her personal life.

In July, the actress came under fire by fans for dating American lacrosse champ James Burke – because he supports Donald Trump.

A number of trolls on Twitter called for Jodie to be “cancelled” because of James’ supposed political leanings.

However, many others leapt to her defence, pointing out that she’s “still the same person” and calling for the world to “be kinder”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.