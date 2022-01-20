Kieran Hayler – ex-husband of Katie Price – has said he is “devastated” by “untrue” allegations of rape.

Katie married Kieran in 2013, with the couple’s divorce being granted last year.

They have two young kids together – Bunny and Jett.

Kieran is also dad to baby son Apollo with fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Kieran Hayler will voluntarily speak to police over the rape allegations next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kieran Hayler say about the allegations?

A spokesperson for Kieran, 34, commented: “Kieran is absolutely devastated by these untrue allegations and has requested to meet the investigating officer as soon as possible to clear his name.

He will fight to clear his name and moreover for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“He is certain that these allegations are false and have been fabricated by a third party in an act of revenge.”

"He will fight to clear his name and moreover for those responsible to be brought to justice."

The statement concluded:

What are the allegations?

Sussex Police are reported to have asked Kieran to attend a voluntary interview with them next week.

It’s reported that the claims relate to three incidents said to have taken place with an underage girl in 2016.

Kieran Hayler has strenuously denied the rape allegations (Credit: Splash News)

What have the police said about it?

Sussex Police have issued a statement regarding the historic rape claims.

It said: “We are investigating a report that in 2016 a girl was raped by an adult male known to her at a location in West Sussex.

“No arrest has been made at present. The girl is receiving support from specially trained officers.”

What has Keiran Hayler said about it?

Kieran has so far only spoken through his rep.

He did post pictures of his new baby and his older kids on Instagram yesterday, though, before the allegations came to light.

Fans rallied round the star on the post, sending their support to him in the comments section.

One said: “Stay strong Kieran and family. No one believes this.”

