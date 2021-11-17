The ex-husband of Katie Price, Kieran Hayler, has spoken out about her trip to Vegas following rumours she was set to wed Carl Woods.

Kieran, 34, is in the UK taking care of the two children he shares with former model, Katie.

Katie, 43, jetted off to Vegas last week and was seen picking up a marriage licence, fuelling rumours that she was about to tie the knot for the fourth time.

Breaking his silence for the first time, Kieran tells The Sun: “I’m very sad for my children that they can’t be there with their mum. But I have to keep them safe and keep them protected. I have their best interests at heart.”

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny are with Kieran and his partner, Michelle Penticost, while Katie lives it up in Sin City.

Meanwhile, over in the States, Carl has said that he and Katie are categorically not tying the knot during their trip. In fact, it was all just a big joke.

Is Katie Price getting married in Las Vegas?

Posting on Instagram, he says: “I can confirm Katie Price and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was.

Katie and Carl seen with a marriage licence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“However a $102 marriage certificate caused complete carnage and got the media all excited and [bleep].”

Kieran has already apparently hit out at his famous ex, along with Peter Andre who also shares two children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with Katie.

A source close to Kieran told the Daily Mail last week: “Kieran and Peter are livid that Katie hasn’t taken the children’s feelings into consideration.

“Pete has already sent legal letters today.

“Kieran feels she is putting Carl first and is a very selfish mother and has done this because all she cares about is her relationship with him.”

Kieran has moved on with new partner Michelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie hit back at the headlines on social media, claiming that Kieran and Peter both contributed to her mental health problems.

She wrote: “Peter and Kieran have contributed to the state of my mental health.”

Katie added they should stop “using their children as a ‘pawn’ because it isn’t fair”.

Peter seemingly responded, writing on social media: “I don’t do stories. It’s not my bag. I never get involved.

“Just thought I’d let anyone interested know. Nice try though.”

When did Katie and Kieran divorce?

Katie married Kieran – her third husband – in 2013, and divorced earlier this year, after two years of separation.

