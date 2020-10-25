Kieran Hayler has been praised on social media for his parenting skills.
The third ex husband of Katie Price shared a family day out snap on Instagram, where he posed with their children Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, as well as his fiancée Michelle Penticost and her son from a previous relationship.
What did Kieran Hayler say on Instagram?
Kieran informed his some 134,000 Instagram followers that they’d enjoyed a trip to Amberley Museum in Arundel, West Sussex.
He shared: “So today we spent the day at @amberley_museum doing their Where’s Wally spooky trail. What a great day out, learning about the past and about how people lived through the different years and time periods.
“The children had a great fun day out and actually between you and me it was very educational, but don’t tell them that! Go and check it out, what a great family day out.”
His fans rushed to heap praise on his good example of parenting.
Read more: Katie Price stuns fans with admission about Carl Woods
One user commented: “You guys are genuinely down for your kids. I like it and I see it, keep moving forward.”
A second user praised: “Kieran you’re amazing with your kids, and Michelle is lovely, super little family. The kids are lucky to have you xx.”
A third user gushed over his partner Michelle with: “She’s the perfect role model! Kids come first always.”
Fourthly, a user shared: “What a wonderful example you are both setting the children. Never get tired of looking at you all together.”
View this post on Instagram
Who is Kieran Hayler?
Kieran is a former stripper who married Katie Price in 2013.
Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize
They split in 2018 after Katie accused him of cheating on her with several women, including one of her friends.
Moreover, they are believed to have finalised their divorce this year.
Meanwhile, Katie has jetted off to the Maldives with new love Carl Woods.
Katie and the one-time Love Island hopeful are apparently on a ‘baby-making’ holiday.
In fact, the former glamour model has said she would love to have a sixth baby – and she wants Carl to be the dad.
Appearing on YouTube, she admitted they are not using birth control.
She told viewers: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.”
What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.