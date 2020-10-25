Kieran Hayler has been praised on social media for his parenting skills.

The third ex husband of Katie Price shared a family day out snap on Instagram, where he posed with their children Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, as well as his fiancée Michelle Penticost and her son from a previous relationship.

Kieran with his fiancé Michelle (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Kieran Hayler say on Instagram?

Kieran informed his some 134,000 Instagram followers that they’d enjoyed a trip to Amberley Museum in Arundel, West Sussex.

He shared: “So today we spent the day at @amberley_museum doing their Where’s Wally spooky trail. What a great day out, learning about the past and about how people lived through the different years and time periods.

“The children had a great fun day out and actually between you and me it was very educational, but don’t tell them that! Go and check it out, what a great family day out.”

His fans rushed to heap praise on his good example of parenting.

Kieran and Katie share Jett, seven, and Bunny, six (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Katie Price stuns fans with admission about Carl Woods

One user commented: “You guys are genuinely down for your kids. I like it and I see it, keep moving forward.”

A second user praised: “Kieran you’re amazing with your kids, and Michelle is lovely, super little family. The kids are lucky to have you xx.”

A third user gushed over his partner Michelle with: “She’s the perfect role model! Kids come first always.”

Fourthly, a user shared: “What a wonderful example you are both setting the children. Never get tired of looking at you all together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

Who is Kieran Hayler?

Kieran is a former stripper who married Katie Price in 2013.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

They split in 2018 after Katie accused him of cheating on her with several women, including one of her friends.

Kieran and Katie in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews)

Moreover, they are believed to have finalised their divorce this year.

Meanwhile, Katie has jetted off to the Maldives with new love Carl Woods.

Katie and the one-time Love Island hopeful are apparently on a ‘baby-making’ holiday.

In fact, the former glamour model has said she would love to have a sixth baby – and she wants Carl to be the dad.

Appearing on YouTube, she admitted they are not using birth control.

She told viewers: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.