Kieran Hayler has delivered his verdict on Katie Price and Carl Wood’s budding relationship.

The former stripper, 33, was previously married to former glamour model Katie, 42.

They share two children together, son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six.

Katie and Kieran are believed to have finalised their divorce this year.

Kieran, who is raising money for testicular cancer charities by sculpting a moustache in his pubes, said he wants Katie to be happy.

What did Kieran Hayler say about Carl Woods?

But he does think her six-month courtship with car dealer Carl is a tad ‘intense’.

Speaking to the Daily Star online, Kieran said: “You know how it is with Kate.

“It is always intense but yeah you know, at the end of the day I need to her to be happy as I want my children to be happy.”

Before adding a dig at another ex of Katie’s, Kris Boyson.

Kieran added: “We will always be tied to one another because of the children, where as people like Kris [Boyson] can fade away into the background as they never had children and they weren’t married.”

When did Katie and Carl start dating?

Indeed Katie and Carl are enjoying a rather intense relationship.

Hooking up in lockdown over spring, they claim to have never spent a day apart since.

And they’ve enjoyed getting matching veneers in Turkey, followed by Carl dutifully caring for Katie as she recovered from foot surgery.

The couple then jetted off for almost three weeks in the Maldives, where they hoped to conceive a child.

A disappointed Katie revealed that she didn’t get pregnant on the romantic trip, but they are still trying.

What’s more, Katie has made no secret that she hopes to marry Carl. She has referred to herself as ‘Mrs Woods’ on several occasions.

And they’ve even got one another’s faces tattooed on their forearms.



Carl also just gifted Katie an expensive French bulldog puppy. Just five months after Katie’s daughter Princess’ puppy Rolo died after getting stuck under an electric chair.

The former Love Island star affectionately refers to Katie as ‘Dolly’ on his social media.

Whereas Katie has called Carl her ‘protector’ as well as her ‘soulmate’ several times now.

