Kevin Costner accused of trying to make his children homeless

Kevin Costner is being accused by his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of trying to make his children ‘homeless’.

The Hollywood actor, 68, and Christine – a designer – are currently undergoing a divorce battle after she filed irreconcilable differences on May 1.

The following month, Kevin then claimed that he was being left without a home base. This was due to his wife, 49, not moving out of their former marital home. Furthermore, Kevin claimed that under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Christine is meant to move out with a $1.45 million fund and mortgage payments for a year.

However, Christine has now filed and accused the star of trying to kick her and their three children out of their $145 million property in California.

Kevin Costner accused by estranged wife

In court documents obtained by Mail Online, Christine’s lawyer John R Rydell II stated: “The legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but non-existent, (but) this is still a matter of critical importance to Christine.”

The designer’s side also said that the actor is “seeking to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives”.

Kevin and Christine tied the knot in 2004 and have asked for joint custody over their three children. They share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. The Bodyguard star is also the father of adult children Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, who he shares with ex-wife Cindy Silva. In addition, he shares his son Liam, 27, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

Kevin Costner’s response

Kevin has responded back to his wife’s claims in a new legal document. The actor made it clear that he wasn’t kicking his children out of their home.

He added that the kids will always have “their bedrooms, clothing, books, and belongings” when they are in his custody.

“Our children are teenagers and may come and go between my home and Christine’s home, once she finds new residence,” he said.

‘Therefore, our children have nothing to do with my request. I’m only requesting that Christine vacate my separate property home. And find alternate living arrangements. She agreed to do and should have begun doing so in April when she decided to file for divorce.”

