Kevin Clifton delivers devastating blow to fans as he admits ‘toll’ dancing has on him

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has delivered a major blow to fans as he opened up about the “toll” dancing takes on him.

The 40-year-old first appeared on the glitzy BBC One show back in 2013 and quickly became a favourite among viewers.

But Kevin, who won the 2018 series with celeb partner and girlfriend Stacey Dooley, has hinted he could be hanging up his dancing shoes for good.

Kevin appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Kevin Clifton on Strictly

During his stint on the show, Kevin reached every final of the series, excluding 2017, and was eventually crowned the champ in 2018 alongside Stacey.

I don’t know, I’m getting older. I’m 40 years old now and doing all this dancing takes quite a toll. But I still love it obviously.

However, in 2020 he left the nation devastated when he announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

And now, Kevin has sparked fears he could be saying goodbye to dancing for good.

Kevin has hinted he could be retiring from dancing (Credit: BBC)

Kevin Clifton hints at ‘retiring from dancing’

For Friday’s episode (March 31) of BBC Breakfast, hosts Naga Munchetty and Roger Johnson were joined by Kevin.

“Do you know what?” Naga began, before adding: “I was saying I don’t think you will ever hang up your dancing shoes. Would you say that is fair?”

However, the dancer replied: “I don’t know, I’m getting older. I’m 40 years old now and doing all this dancing takes quite a toll. But I still love it obviously.”

Naga added: “But surely, once it’s in you, it’s surely still your passion as well as your job, isn’t it?”

“Oh yes, I definitely love it,” Kevin replied.

Kevin left strictly in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Kevin on why he left the show

The former BBC star announced he was leaving the show after seven years in 2020.

He previously told The Sun: “Nobody is bigger than the show. Me leaving gives younger dancers the chance to come through now.

“At age 23 it would be different. I’d look at it and think, I can stay on this for the next ten or 15 years, but at 37 years old I was thinking, I’m going to turn 38.

“If it’s going to be similar to what I have already done, I don’t see myself doing it into my forties. I have got so many other interests and I thought, I’ll have to leave at some point.”

