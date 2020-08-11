Kevin Clifton divides fans as he shows off hair transformation

Kevin Clifton has showed off his new hair transformation after going for the chop.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro unveiled his new ‘do on Instagram on Monday.

The dancer now sports a shorter hairdo with shaved sides and slightly longer on top.

Kevin said: “Went for a cut in the end. Still working on the moody pose.”

Fans were divided over Kevin’s new look, with some wanting him to keep his longer hair.

One person commented: “Booooo!” followed by a sad face emoji.

Another wrote: “The long hair was nice.”

A third said: “No likey.”

Kevin Clifton has cut off his lockdown hair (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

However, others loved Kevin’s hair.

One added: “Looking good Kevin.”

Another gushed: “Still looking gorgeous though,” while one wrote: “Looking good Kevin, great mood shot.”

At the weekend, Kevin gave fans a glimpse of his longer locks.

Kevin Clifton asks for hair advice

The black-and-white shot shows Kevin gazing into the camera while running his fingers through his hair.

He captioned the selfie: “Post workout in the garden. Obviously needs some sort of Beckham pose whilst skilfully hiding my tiny biceps.”

He added: “Lockdown hair . Cut it or grow it?”

Some fans wanted Kevin to keep his longer hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kevin’s followers were keen for him to keep his longer hair, with one writing: “Definitely grow!!”

Another commented: “How bloody handsome do you look?!! Keep the hair longer too.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested Kevin is set to propose to his broadcaster girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

The couple have been dating for over a year after meeting on the 2018 series of Strictly, which they won.

A source told Heat magazine: “Yes, Kevin has been married three times before, but he really feels that Stacey is the right person for him and this time will be different.

Kevin is reportedly set to propose to his broadcaster girlfriend Stacey Dooley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He would love to propose and everyone thinks that Stacey would say yes. She says she’s never been this happy and that’s mainly because of Kevin.”

Stacey has previously told The Guardian why she has avoided sharing much about their relationship on social media.

The documentary presenter said: “Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy.”

