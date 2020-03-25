Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton convinced he had coronavirus in January

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton believes he could have had coronavirus without even realising back in January of this year.

Kevin, who quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years at the beginning of this month, recalls he was 'really ill' with flu-like symptoms, which he now believes could have been COVID-19.

"I remember in January I was really ill, just before I started rehearsals for The Wedding Singer, the musical," Kevin, 37, told The Sun.

"I was really ill and then going into rehearsals I remember having really heavy flu."

Kevin said he "kept coughing all the time" and he "had a fever and they are some of the things they are talking about with Coronavirus".

He added that he is now following lockdown advice with girlfriend Stacey Dooley, who he won Strictly with in 2018.

Kevin said, like everyone else, he's only going out for essentials.

I think there are a lot of people wondering if they have had Coronavirus or not.

He said he thinks it's "the best thing to staying anyway at the moment" as that is the best way "we are going to help".

Kevin said he and his sister Joanne will be launching some online dance lessons to help keep the nation entertained as they self-isolate.

The talented pair already run online dance courses.

But will run live versions so they can engage with fans at home as they follow their moves.

Kevin said he quit Strictly Come Dancing because he's getting 'too old' to do the show.

Kevin reportedly planned to quit Strictly in 2018 after his win with Stacey but was persuaded to stay by show bosses.

However, it was claimed that he regretted the decision when he was paired with Anneka Rice.

The pair exited the competition in week three.

Kevin has now announced a starring role in Strictly Ballroom The Musical, directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

