Kevin Clifton admits his mum ‘will be furious’ as he gatecrashes Stacey’s Sat Kitchen interview

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have admitted they are living "like a pair of students" in lockdown - and Kevin said his mum would be "furious" to find out.

Stacey appeared on Saturday Kitchen joining in the Food Heaven and Food Hell section of the show.

Matt Tebbutt asked what she had in her fridge to inspire him to make a dish - and Stacey could not resist using the the opportunity to tease Kevin.

The couple won Strictly Come Dancing together (Credit: Cover Images)

At the beginning of the show, Stacey said: "Basically I'm the worst guest ever.

"Essentially I haven't left the house so I was just rattling around the fridge and I have halloumi, a sweet potato and some capers.

My mum’s going to be furious if I’m on your show looking all scruffy.

"But I went this morning to the fridge to fetch the ingredients and the halloumi has disappeared. It's either Kevin or the quarantine mice."

Kevin on the spot

Kevin had to reluctantly join Stacey on screen in order to defend himself over the missing halloumi.

Stacey was joined by Kevin on screen (Credit: BBC)

Matt asked Saturday Kitchen viewers to vote for either a sweet potato gnocchi or a sweet potato and halloumi curry.

Later, when Matt revealed the curry had won the vote, he asked Stacey: "What did Kevin do with this then?"

The greatest mystery

"Kevin, what did you do with the halloumi?" Stacey called out to her boyfriend.

"I didn't eat it," he said.

But Stacey was not convinced that easily.

"He's saying he didn't eat the halloumi so it's the greatest mystery," she said.

The former Strictly dancer had yet to make an appearance on the screen so Matt asked: "Is he hiding?"

Stacey appeared on her own at first (Credit: BBC)

Poor Kevin was avoiding the camera because of how he was dressed, and not a guilty conscience over the Greek cheese, it emerged.

"Come say hello," Stacey told him. "He's panicking he looks scruffy."

Appearing on camera, he confirmed: "My mum's going to be furious if I'm on your show looking all scruffy."

"You're right, make an effort lad," the Saturday Kitchen presenter jokingly swiped.

"We've been like a pair of students, going to bed later, getting up late," Stacey revealed.

Well, we don't think you are the only ones who has let their style slip during quarantine - we just want to know what happened to that halloumi.

