Kerry Katona's teenage daughter hits back at criticism as she promotes controversial diet drink

The 16-year-old daughter of Kerry Katona is following in her mum's footsteps by promoting a controversial slimming aid.

Lilly-Sue – whose dad is former Westlife star Brian McFadden – took to Instagram to defend the fact that she's using Herbalife shakes.

Posting a picture of herself in a crop top, the teenager had a message for the "negative haters".

She said: "Never looked or felt so good... especially around this time of year! Thanks to @herbalife. And before all you negative haters jump on me... NO I am not doing it for the weight loss."

Lilly continued: "I used to skip breakfast or have sugary cereal that would just make me feel so crap. Now I’m getting my vitamins and I’m more hydrated."

Back in August, Lilly revealed that she had started having the shakes for breakfast – and the news received mixed reviews from her followers.

One said: "You’re far too young and beautiful to start on all that rubbish. Just be you and don’t stress about what you’re eating."

However, others commented that she looked "incredible" and "unreal".

Now Lilly has shared a link on her page that lets her followers buy the products.

She said: "Been waiting for this to be up and running for what feels like forever!! Can’t wait to be able to share my journey with some of you."

However, far from hitting out at the youngster, as she predicted, her followers offered their support and pointed out that Lilly is now the double of her famous mum.

Kerry has previously endorsed SkinnyJab weight-loss injections.

"Stunning – double of your mum," said one follower.

Another added: "Good on you honey. Had to look twice – you're definitely your mum's double."

A third told Lilly to "ignore the haters".

