Saturday 8th February 2020
Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona shares secret to her toned new body as she wows fans with yoga workout

She's looking svelte!

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Kerry Katona is looking more svelte than ever - and it seems yoga is to thank for the star's toned figure.

The 39-year-old Atomic Kitten star shared her workout on Instagram with one fan geolee1980 commenting: "Just keep going Kerry. Still looking good."

Kerry has struggled with fluctuating weight in the past, but if her at-home yoga workouts are anything to go by, she's cracked her fitness routine once and for all.
View this post on Instagram

OMG just tried to do a new yoga move 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

The star then posted a 'before and after' picture wearing a swimsuit to showcase her dramatic 2 stone weight loss.

In the first shot a curvier Kerry can be seen clutching a cocktail on holiday in Thailand while in the second she poses at home with her weight loss clear to see.

Appreciative johnwatsonboots1953 commented: "You've done amazing Kes", while adampaulking9390 said: "You look amazing in both."

Kerry started her body overhaul after her Thailand holiday.

Kerry recently boasted that an energetic love life with her personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Mahoney has also helped her shed the pounds.

View this post on Instagram

@ryanmahoney_7 had a very productive day now off for food ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

She said in her latest column for new! magazine: "Well I'm dead chuffed. After training hard with Ryan, I've managed to lose some more weight and I'm feeling really good about myself.

"I even tried on a pair of Lilly's size eight shorts and guess what? They're too big for me!

She added: "As well as using Skinny Jab, which helps control my appetite, and working out, I've eaten all the right things.

"Let's face it, it never hurts to be [bleeping] a personal trainer!"

View this post on Instagram

This mornings yoga was all about grounding 🧘‍♀️❤️😘🙏

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

As well as helping her shape up, Kerry says Ryan is the man she's always dreamt of.

"Ryan is unlike anyone I've ever dated before. He's very quiet, very shy, very private - the complete opposite to me."

The couple live together along with Kerry's children from previous relationships.

View this post on Instagram

Another great outfit from @candyboutiqueb #ad xxx

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

Kerry has daughters, Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with late third husband George.

As well as Kerry's body overhaul and new fitness regime, the star recently undertook laser removal surgery to rid herself of a tattoo dedicated to late husband George.

Whatever she does next, there's no doubt that Kerry is looking better and healthier than ever.

