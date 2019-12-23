Kerry Katona sends public message to ex Brian McFadden after he announces engagement

TV's Kerry Katona has congratulated her ex-husband Brian McFadden on his engagement.

On Monday, former Westlife singer Brian announced he was engaged to his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

Kerry, who shares two daughters with Brian, took to Twitter to send a message to the happy couple.

Aww congratulations to you both you’ve got a good un there the girls adore her.. sending you both all the love and happiness in the world ❤️ — Kerry Katona (@KerryKatona7) December 23, 2019

Read more: Brian McFadden announces he's engaged to girlfriend Danielle Parkinson

She wrote: "Aww congratulations to you both you’ve got a good un there the girls adore her..

"Sending you both all the love and happiness in the world." (sic)

Sending you both all the love and happiness in the world.

Brian tweeted this morning: "FYI I got engaged t[o the] beautiful @DaniParky."

In another he added: "And yes I’m very very happy."

FYI I got engaged t beautiful @DaniParky — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) December 23, 2019

And yes I’m very very happy xxxx — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) December 23, 2019

Kerry, 39, and Brian, 39, were married from 2002 to 2006. They share daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16.

Brian went on to marry Vogue Williams in 2012, but they divorced in 2017.

Last month, Kerry admitted she was left "shattered" following the breakdown of her marriage to Brian.

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: "I remember feeling shattered when my first marriage broke down and I was left with two baby daughters.

"It’s one thing being heartbroken by the loss of a relationship, but add to that the guilt of being a mum and it’s so hard."

Brian and Kerry were married from 2002 to 2006 (Credit: Wenn)

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals she was ‘shattered’ when her marriage to Brian McFadden broke down

Earlier this year, Kerry revealed she and Brian are on good terms and even spoke about hosting a show together.

She wrote in one of her New! magazine columns: "I texted him and he said he'd be up for it and I'd definitely be up for it, so we replied with a yes but we haven't heard anything since.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.