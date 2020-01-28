Kerry Katona reveals real reason behind her incredible weight loss

Mum-of-five Kerry Katona has revealed her personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Mahoney is behind her weight loss.

The star admitted bedding the hunk has helped her lose more weight over the past few months as well as using SkinnyJab injections.

Kerry, 39, said she can also fit into her 16-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue's "size eight shorts" and they're even big on her.

View this post on Instagram @ryanmahoney_7 had a very productive day now off for food ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:59am PST

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: "Well I'm dead chuffed. After training hard with Ryan, I've managed to lose some more weight and I'm feeling really good about myself.

"I even tried on a pair of Lilly's size eight shorts and guess what? They're too big for me! As well as using Skinny Jab, which helps control my appetite, and working out, I've eaten all the right things.

"Let's face it, it never hurts to be [expletive] a personal trainer!"

Kerry recently stunned her fans as she showed off her new pink hair colour.

She shared a snap of her new 'do to Instagram alongside the caption: "Love my new hair colour! @revivehairdressing you’ve done a great job I’m sooooo happy!"

Fans couldn't get enough with one person commenting: "Omg I love this colour it's beautiful."

Another wrote: "Omg this colour is gorgeous," while a third added: "Love it. Suits you."

Earlier this month, Kerry showcased her toned bod as she opened up about her healthier lifestyle.

She wrote: "Got to say credit where credit is due I’ve kept my word to myself to stay in shape, quit smoking and just in general have a healthier lifestyle.

"Not just for the benefits of losing weight and keeping it off but even more so for my state of mind I have never ever felt more on top and in control of myself, my emotions, my decisions and my over all wellbeing!

"With a huge help from @skinnyjab which gave me that kick up the arse and from @ryanmahoney_7 who is just one in a million."

