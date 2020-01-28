Kerry Katona hits back at reports she's 'desperate for kids to do Love Island to make money'

Former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona has hit back at reports she's 'desperate' for her kids to make lots of money on reality TV.

The mum of five, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday (28.01.20) to share a snap of an article claiming she is dying for her daughters to go on hit ITV2 dating show Love Island.

Kerry joked she will be "pimping" out her kids to reality TV Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

In the caption, Kerry joked she would be "pimping her kids out" to make them rich reality stars.

She wrote: "I absolutely love how everything I say is taken sooo seriously! Those who know me and know my humour will know this is just a joke, just like the Charlotte Crosby remark was! But hey ho, I guess when things are written they just don't come across [right] or sound the same when you say it!"

She added, alongside a string of laughing crying emojis: "Gonna start pimping my kids out."

In the comments, one of Kerry's fans joked: "Don't blame ya! Send them on it."

Another laughed: "Well, they are yours."

A third commented: "Hysterical, you don't half get it, you're fab love."

Everything I say is taken sooo seriously.

Someone else told her: "Too many serious people out there can't take a joke."

And it appears Kerry's oldest daughter, Molly, also thought the idea of her going on Love Island was hilarious.

The 18-year-old commented: "Ah yeah get me on that show, imagine."

The Charlotte Crosby remarks Kerry referred to in the Instagram post were made recently in her column for new! magazine.

Writing about Charlotte, 29 - who is currently on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Kerry discussed her appearance and said she hopes the former Geordie Shore star will "stop messing with her face" as she looks as though she has "got stuck between two lift doors".

After being called out for the comments, Kerry apologised in a later column, writing: "My intention was never to be malicious or cruel - I was simply trying to point out that she should stop messing with her face. She said herself that she's gone too far."

