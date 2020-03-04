Kerry Katona stuns fans as she reveals dramatic hair transformation

Fans of Kerry Katona have gone wild for her new 'do after the Atomic Kitten star shared her dramatic hair change on social media.

The 39-year-old singer unveiled her shimmering locks late last night - and made it clear just how much she adores the switch by posting a short clip of her shaking them on her Instagram account.

Kerry, who has had her curls tinted ahead of a holiday, captioned the post: "Loooooooveee my new colour!!!" (Sic)

Thousands upon thousands of her 590,000 followers on the social media platform clearly agreed, with the video racking up over 100,000 views within hours.

And dozens of her legions of fans also let Kerry know exactly how much they approved of her hairstyle tweak as the comments section of the post was flooded with praise for her new look.

"Wow what a stunning colour! You look fab!!" gushed one follower.

"You’re getting your sparkle back Kerry!!" wrote another.

A third person hailed the change up: "OMG love this! But two scared to do it! Lol."

And another added: "Gorgeous!!!"

"Looks so lovely," contributed yet another admirer.

But despite the outpouring of appreciation - and the vast majority of remarks seemed to be very keen on the purple tone - not everyone was convinced.

"Prefer it blonde sorry hun xx," one commenter politely offered.

A second person agreed: "You look lovely but soo much better blonde. Xxx."

And a third insisted: "No Kerry it was perfect b4 x."

However, one person chose to not hold back with their appraisal - and came in for a lot of admonishment from other Insta users who demanded they 'be kind' following their harsh words.

They had written: "It’s horrible makes you too old."

Kerry has had a trying few weeks on social media, having revealed on Instagram her loyal, late pet dog had been suffering before revealing he had to be put down as well as enduring a spat with Fathers4Justice which she admitted had left her "a bit of a low".

Just last week she sobbed over Paddy as she told followers how he is struggling.

She explained: "Paddy's got heart disease, lung disease arthritis, he's got cancer doggy dementia, he's incontinent."

And the week before that the mum-of-five reflected on her clash with the fathers' right group: "I really want to help bring these bullies down but not sure what it's doing to my own mental health. I feel like I'm just hitting a brick wall as nothing seems to be [getting] done!

"I really can’t understand why they still have a page or how they're even allowed to give advice to anyone!"

