Kerry Katona ‘banned from TikTok for life’ as she’s ‘accused of sexual harassment’

Kerry Katona claims she has been banned from TikTok for life after her racy content was reportedly deemed “sexual harassment”.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry reportedly believes she breached the platform’s rules after sharing a video of her bum.

According to The Sun, the 41-year-old said: “I’ve been banned for life on TikTok.

“I think it was because I put a clip of my bum [on there].”

Star Kerry Katona is said to have been ‘banned from TikTok’ (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona ‘banned’ from TikTok

Kerry is reported to have said: “I don’t know the rules to be honest but I think they classed it as sexual harassment.”

ED! has approached a representative for Kerry Katona for comment.

TikTok declined to comment when approached by MailOnline.

Despite the claims about her TikTok usage, Kerry has been a hit elsewhere on social media.

Reports claims Kerry has made a packet by sharing saucy pics on OnlyFans.

She also bought a £200,000 Lamborghini Urus V8 car with her earnings, according to tabloid stories.

Banned for showing her bum? (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona on OnlyFans

Despite her reported success, Kerry has faced a backlash from some observers throughout her time on OnlyFans.

Indeed, in August 2021, she was forced to defend herself against withering comments from social media users.

One person blasted her, sarcastically: “Your kids must be so proud.”

But Kerry fired back: “They’re super proud of me, thank you.”

Kerry Katona health update

Most recently, and away from her social media concerns, Kerry informed fans her legs have been swelling – and causing her quite a lot of pain.

She told readers of her New! magazine column: “Every time I walk up the stairs they feel really heavy.

“Being in the sun has made them swell even more.

“When I look down, they don’t look like my legs. They have no definition.”

