Kerry Katona has tested positive for coronavirus.

The mum of five, 40, shared that she is “heartbroken” over her diagnosis via social media.

And she warned her fans to be careful and urged them to take the virus seriously.

Addressing her 670,000 followers, Kerry said: “Never felt so poorly in all my life!!

“Those who think this isn’t real, think again!! Absolutely heartbroken! Sending love and light to all those affected.”

Kerry Katona with her eldest two children Molly and Lilly-Sue (Credit: SplashNews)

She also took to her Instagram stories to share that both she and her partner Ryan were “held up” in their bedroom.

And she was unsure of what to do next.

Dozens of Kerry’s fans rushed to wish her well and a speedy recovery.

Read more: Katie Price fears she could lose son Harvey to coronavirus ‘at any point’

One user commented: “Get well soon! Just remember most people recover just fine so try not to worry … just think of it as a bad case of the flu. Wishing you all a speedy recovery.”

While another user posted: “Oh no, sending healing thoughts.”

A third user advised: “Keep drinking lots of juice and plenty of rest.”

Kerry received the diagnosis just a week before Christmas (Credit: Instagram)

They added: “Sleeping really helps your recovery. I’m through my legal isolation period now, having tested positive on the 5th, but I’m continuing to isolate as my temperature isn’t fully down and I’m still tiring so easily…

“You’ll get there. You are young and fit, just rest up. Keep me posted and dm for any advice or if you want to compare notes.”

Read more: Prince of Wales confirms he will receive the COVID vaccine

A fourth user urged: “Hot drinks and paracetamol push it out of you lovely. It’s not one bit nice, you’re going to feel completely lifeless. But you’re a strong woman. Get well soon Kerry.”

She’d earlier posted a selfie of herself looking concerned.

Waiting on her COVID results

She explained at the time: “Still waiting on our COVID results! Really praying we all just have the flu!!”

The news comes just days after she went to see a live cabaret show with her fiancé Ryan.

The following day she complained of suffering from a severe hangover.

Again taking to Instagram, she posted: “And this is the day after the night before!!! Was in bed by bloody 10.30pm because we just can’t handle our drinks!! I’ve only got to have two and I’m merry!!

“And here comes those famous last words ‘I’m never ever drinking again!’ Well until next Friday when I go watch @mrduncanjames which will be water just to be clear. It’s very very very rare I do drink so I tend to make up for it.”

Her diagnosis means she will have to self-isolate and will be unable to mix across household bubbles over Christmas.

