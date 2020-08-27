Kerry Katona has told fans she’s now in control of her own life and career ‘after years’.

On Instagram, the former Atomic Kitten, 39, shared an inspirational message with her 632k followers, telling them to get off their backsides and be their own ‘heroes’.

Kerry Katona said said she is finally in control of her career (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Kerry Katona tell her fans?

Kerry shared a quote on Thursday (August 27) afternoon that read: ‘Life is so much better when you stop relying on others, and start catching your own dreams.’

In the post’s caption, she urged fans: “Stop waiting for others to make your dreams happen! Get off your [bleep] and make them happen!

“You will surprise yourself once you start believing in yourself, what you can achieve… the results will astound you… be your own hero.”

In the comments, fans got behind the positive message, telling the mum of five they couldn’t agree more.

One said: “Love this! I’ve just taken the plunge to train for a new career, onwards and upwards.”

Read more: Celebs Go Dating coach Anna Williamson reveals she’s ‘proud’ of Kerry Katona

Another wrote: “Never a truer word spoken xx.”

A third told her: “Very true, exactly what I’ve been telling myself today.”

After all these years I’ve finally started to manage my own career!

Around the same time, Kerry took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself looking happy and toned at the gym.

She captioned it: “After all these years I’ve finally started to manage my own career! No managers involved, just really trustworthy people…

“Honestly, the things that I have made happen for myself is just beyond! Always be your own hero!”

The star’s message inspired her followers on Instagram (Credit: Kerry Katona / Instagram Stories)

Kerry’s daughter Heidi’s her ‘hero’

Kerry’s inspirational message follows her appearance on The Voice Kids earlier this month.

Of course, the former pop star wasn’t singing on the programme herself, but was there to cheer on her daughter, Heidi.

Read more: Katie Price ‘set to make up to £1 million by joining adult site OnlyFans’

Unfortunately, the 12-year-old narrowly lost out on her chance to be in the semi-finals after judge Paloma Faith failed to pick her.

Kerry was nevertheless super proud, telling her Instagram followers afterwards that Heidi is her “hero”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.