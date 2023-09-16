Kerry Katona takes swipe at Stacey Solomon’s red carpet appearance: ‘Not to my taste’

Kerry Katona has taken a swipe at Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon over her NTAs dress.

TV favourite Stacey, 33, was one of many celebs who were in attendance at the swanky awards do last week. The mum-of-five was nominated for her smash hit show Sort Your Life Out – which is back on screens today (September 16).

For the glitzy do, Stacey looked every inch a Princess, as she rocked a sequin frilly gown. But it seems fellow showbiz star Kerry Katona wasn’t too keen on the frock…

Stacey Solomon dress doesn’t go down well with Kerry

At the NTAs, Stacey was joined by her Sort Your Life Out co-stars, as well as he beau Joe Swash. And it’s fair to say Stace got herself all dressed up to the nines.

The TV star looked beautiful in a not one, but FIVE-tiered pink ruffled dress. Amping up the style, the frock also featured a corset-style strapless top that was adorned with pink sequins.

And while Stacey had fans piling the compliments high over her dress – Kerry Katona was not too impressed…

Stacey Solomon at NTAs

Sharing her fashion critiques for OK! magazine, Stacey’s gown didn’t go down too well with mum-of-five Kerry. She stated: “I wasn’t too keen on Stacey Solomon’s dress. She looked great, but it’s really not to my taste.”

However, there were a few celebs that Kerry thought looked sensational. She “loved” Holly Willoughby’s outfit: a stunning strapless lilac number. She also added to the publication: “I particularly loved Holly Willoughby’s – I have to give it to her, she looked incredible.”

Stacey announces ‘surreal’ news

In other Stacey Solomon news, she kicked off September with her own home range with Asda’s George. And by the looks of things, she has already received a great response.

The mum-of-five revealed that being given this opportunity is a dream come true. “I can’t even describe the feeling inside my stomach knowing how long I’ve wanted to do this and how hard I’ve worked on it,” she wrote on Instagram. Now that the home range is officially in stores, Stacey felt “overwhelmed” by its success.

Sort Your Life Out airs Saturday (September 16) from 11am on BBC Two.

