Kerry Katona takes swipe at ex Brian McFadden as she prepares to marry again

Kerry Katona has made a dig at former husbands Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

The former Atomic Kitten star is set to tie the knot soon for the fourth time in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony with personal trainer Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry insists the wedding will be her ‘final one’.

Kerry hit out at her exes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kerry Katona say about Brian McFadden?

Speaking in a recent interview with new! Magazine, Kerry, 40, said: “Brian [McFadden] is a typical Irish Catholic man who wants women to stay at home. Mark [Croft] is money, and George [Kay] was desperate to become famous.”

Read more: Kerry Katona defends new OnlyFans career as she admits her kids are ‘so okay’ with it

She added: “I always empower my partners to make them feel important enough to be at my level, depending on who I am with.

“They all robbed me of things. Not like Ryan, it took him two and a half years to propose. So this feels like a partnership.”

Who was Kerry Katona married to?

Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden were a match made in pop heaven after they met in 1999 on the Smash Hits Tour.

The couple tied the knot in 2002 in Rathfeigh, Ireland, and held a lavish star-studded reception at Slane Castle.

They were parents to daughter Molly before marrying and welcomed their second child, Lily-Sue, in 2003.

Solo singer Brian has become engaged to former PE teacher Danielle Parkinson, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, daughter Ruby.

Brian McFadden has now moved on (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Croft

Kerry married cabbie Mark Croft on Valentine’s Day in 2007, but it was a rocky road.

The couple had two children together, daughter Heidi and son Maxwell.

The pair split in 2010 after Kerry, once worth £6.8 million, became bankrupt.

In 2018 the pop star claimed to marry Mark for drugs.

She said: ” My second husband, with him being my mum’s dealer, I only married him because I thought I was going to get drugs for free.”

Kerry Katona and husband Mark Croft before their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona and George Kay

The star wed ex-rugby player George in 2014 after giving birth to their daughter Dylan-George.

But, it was a turbulent relationship.

Kerry alleged: “The worst thing he did to me was spit in my face. After that, I got to a point when I would rather take a good beating than have him spit in my face.”

The couple divorced in 2017, and George sadly passed away at 39 in 2019 of a suspected drugs overdose, which reportedly ‘devastated’ Kerry.

Kerry and George had daughter DJ together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Things are on the up for Kerry Katona

And, for Kerry, who recently took part in Gok Wan’s Say Yes To The Dress, things are finally on the up.

She’s made back her first million (she credits her OnlyFans account with changing her life financially) since her bankruptcy and has never been happier.

Read more: Kerry Katona says she’s made £1 million on OnlyFans and gets request for feet pictures

Kerry added to new!: “I’m very lucky and blessed. I changed management which was one of the best things I’ve could have done. I also took hold of my own career and finances.”