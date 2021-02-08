Kerry Katona revealed on Instagram that she feels “incredibly empowered” as she flaunted her figure in sexy red underwear.

The 40-year-old former Atomic Kitten star took to social media on Sunday (February 7) to post the revealing shot.

Slipping into a red lingerie set, Kerry showed off toned stomach and credited fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

What did Kerry Katona say?

Opening up to her 695k followers, Kerry said: “Feeling fit and funky with @mfitofficial for all info links for ALL my endeavours are in my linktree.

“Happy Sunday people. Let me make it clear how incredibly empowered and strong I feel standing here!

I’m in full control for the first time in my whole life!

Fans flocked to compliment Kerry, with one saying: “You look gorgeous.”

Kerry Katona showed off her body on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “Amazing body!”

In addition, a third wrote: “You are absolutely incredible.”

Meanwhile, last year, Kerry vowed to get fit again after putting on weight in lockdown.

At the time, the reality star posted yet another lingerie shot as she revealed she was finally starting to see results.

The reality star stripped to her underwear (Credit: YouTube)

She said: “After lockdown I’m really trying to get back into shape! I put on a stone and a half!

“If you squint really hard you can just about see those abs sneaking through! #ketones @mfitofficial still got a bit to go!”

What else has Kerry been up to?

Furthermore, Kerry recently opened up to Entertainment Daily on her relationship with current partner Ryan.

The mother-of-five is hoping to marry her boyfriend of three years in Las Vegas this summer.

Kerry credited fiancé Ryan Mahoney in the post (Credit: YouTube)

She told us: “I’m not having a wedding, I want a marriage. I don’t want a wedding, I don’t want guests, I don’t want a [magazine] shoot.

“We just want to get on a plane, bugger off to Vegas – me, Ryan and the kids. I want a marriage, not the big whole wedding thing.”

Kerry met the personal trainer on dating app Bumble.

This will be her fourth marriage, having previously been wed to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

