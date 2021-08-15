Kerry Katona has unveiled her eye-opening new hair colour on Instagram – and she loves it!

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 40, joked with fans that she ‘isn’t having a mid-life crisis’, despite the dramatic transformation.

However, Kerry did admit that her forthcoming 41st birthday is on her mind. And she also revealed she is taking measures to fight any potential wrinkles.

Kerry has had her hair done! (Credit: Instagram @thestyle_loungeae_)

What has Kerry Katona unveiled on Instagram?

Kerry shared snaps this afternoon (Sunday August 15) highlighting her new purple hairdo.

The star is clearly revelling in her good hair day, with her beaming in every shot.

One pic also revealed she currently has at least one hand’s worth of blue, pink and green nails!

But Kerry’s lilac tint more than commands the attention. And going by the thousands of Likes her post has already accrued, her hair gets her fans’ approval, too.

What has Kerry said about her new hair?

Kerry captioned the images: “No I’m not having a midlife crisis.”

Making use of a laughing emoji before thanking her stylists, she continued: “I’m loving my new hair colour, thank you ladies!”

I’m loving my new hair colour.

Kerry went on to say: “And I’m turning 41 in a few weeks and made a trip to a doctor, had the Ultracel facial and got me some face tightening.

“No one likes to grow old and wrinkly!”

Kerry previously had blonde hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How fans reacted

Kerry’s followers were almost universally delighted with her new look.

“What a stunning new look!” one fan wrote in the post’s comments section.

Another person remarked: “Looking great!”

And yet another added: “Beautiful shade, loving your new hair.”

Sharing a different angle of Kerry’s hair, a representative of the Cheshire salon responsible seemed to be very proud of their work.

“Wow, how unreal does Kerry Katona look?” they said of the result of their efforts.

However, one person indicated they were on the fence about the purple.

“Not sure I’d have my hair that colour,” they wrote.

