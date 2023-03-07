Kerry Katona slams women for taking time off work for periods

Kerry Katona has slammed women who take leave during their periods.

The former Atomic Kitten star weighed in on the debate on whether female staff should be able to take paid menstrual leave from work.

However, the singer reckons that women shouldn’t get time off for their periods saying that they should ‘crack on’.

Singer Kerry Katona revealed her thoughts on the law allowing women to have paid menstrual leave (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona criticises women who take time off work periods

Kerry claimed that women shouldn’t take time off work during their time of the month.

Talking in her new column in New Magazine, the singer revealed her thoughts on the debate on whether women should get paid menstrual leave from work.

Kerry said: “We were talking about periods on my BBC podcast last week and I hear that Spain is passing the law to allow workers to take ‘paid menstrual leave’ from work.

“I mean we’ve all powered through so far, haven’t we? Keep hydrated, get paracetamol down you and a heated pad for your stomach.”

Kerry Katona was made to do three panto performances while ill with Covid (Credit: Cover Images)

The singer then recalled her own experience of working while she had Covid, before adding that women have ‘just got to crack on’.

She explained that she ‘felt like I was dying’ as she was forced to do three panto performances while stricken with Covid.

I mean we’ve all powered through so far, haven’t we? Keep hydrated, get paracetamol down you and a heated pad for your stomach.

Kerry said: “I did three panto performances with Covid, I felt like I was dying but I kept going. But that’s my work ethic, you’ve just got to crack on.”

Kerry’s comments came after her daughter DJ collapsed during a horrible accident while on holiday.

The singer revealed that she was drying her daughter’s hair when she collapsed and her eyes rolled back.

In her column for OK!, she revealed: “Then on the last day, I was blow-drying our DJ’s hair and she collapsed, with her eyes rolling back. It was the most terrifying thing ever.”

Luckily Kerry’s fiancé, Ryan, picked her up and ran her outside to get some fresh air.

Kerry revealed: “The hospital said her blood pressure had dropped as she was overheated and hungry.”

Read more: Kerry Katona issues public apology to Molly-Mae Hague: ‘I want to hold my hands up’

Do you think women should get paid menstrual leave? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.