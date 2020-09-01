Kerry Katona slams Vogue Williams for Brian McFadden ‘sick in her mouth’ comments

Kerry Katona has slammed Vogue Williams after the Irish model and radio host said that thinking about her marriage to ex-husband Brian McFadden made her a little sick in her mouth.

The former Atomic Kitten singer and mum-of-five Kerry, 39, bit back saying that if “Vogue hadn’t met Brian, no one would know who she is today”.

What did Kerry Katona say?

Kerry was married to Brian between 2002-2006 and shares two daughters – Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17 – with the Westlife star.

She addressed Vogue’s comments in her New magazine column and didn’t hold back.

“Vogue Williams says thinking about her marriage to Brian McFadden makes her ‘a little bit sick in the mouth’.

“I mean, I have children with the man, so I’d never slag him off like that – and her saying that did make me feel a bit sad for my girls.”

She continued: “If Vogue hadn’t met Brian, no one would know who she is today.

“She wouldn’t be a celeb, she wouldn’t have met her now-husband Spencer Matthews and she wouldn’t be making those comments!

“Some respect for Brian, please. He’s not my best mate, but I don’t think she should have said that.”

When were Brian McFadden and Vogue Williams married?

Brian, 40, and Vogue, 34, were married from 2012 until their eventual divorce in 2017.

The model made her cutting remarks during her podcast, which she hosts with her current husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The couple were talking about their past relationships.

Spencer described how every time he opens their safe he sees his wife’s former marriage certificate in there.

“I’m so glad I don’t have to look at the safe,” she said.

“Sometimes I forget it ever happened. Let’s bin that one.”

She then added: “It makes me a little bit sick in my mouth.”

Kerry Katona engagement

Aside from sticking up for her ex, Kerry has had reason to celebrate.

She revealed that Ryan Mahoney got down on one knee and asked her to marry to him.

Kerry met the personal trainer on dating app Bumble and, after one little bump in the road a few months in, seems happier than ever.

This will be her fourth marriage, having previously been wed to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

