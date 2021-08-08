Some fans of Kerry Katona are up in arms over her links to saucy subscription site OnlyFans.

Kerry, 40, provoked a mixed reaction last night (August 8) as she shared a preview of her modelling work.

But while many of her followers on Instagram gave her the thumbs up for her underwear pic, others suggested she should think of her family.

Some fans have objected to Kerry’s content (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What OnlyFans content did Kerry Katona share?

Kerry uploaded a snap of herself wearing a black lace bodysuit on both her main Instagram and Stories platforms.

She also wore a small thong for the image, highlighting the tattoo on her right hip.

Read more: What is OnlyFans and why could signing up be the best thing you ever do?

Smiling towards the camera, Kerry completed her pose by stroking her face with her left hand and holding her right elbow behind her head.

She captioned the picture: “Do what you love and love what you do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

How did fans react?

Thousands of followers gave the post a like, indicating Kerry’s upload was popular with some of her fans.

But others could barely conceal their unhappiness with the upload, with several arguments kicking off in the comments section.

One person sarcastically stated: “Your kids must be so proud.”

Kerry responded: “They’re super proud of me, thank you.”

Do what you love and love what you do.

But the original commenter continued with their criticism, leading other fans to get involved and defend Kerry.

They seethed: “Great example to your children. How embarrassed will they be as they get older? I feel sorry for them.”

And they shot back at someone else sticking up for Kerry: “You must have low standards if you think it’s acceptable.”

Kerry getting her make up done for a photo shoot (Credit: Kerry Katona YouTube)

‘What are you teaching them?’

Another person was less abrasive but held similar views.

They put it to Kerry: “You look amazing but don’t agree with what your doing.

“You’re a mum to young children and adults. What are you teaching them?”

Those comments also set others off, with several people pondering the notion of “empowerment” and “being kind”.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals she is delaying getting married for the fourth time

But someone else concluded: “Why not just unfollow her rather than say something like this?”

And others felt Kerry was actually being a good parent in dealing with issues regarding appearance head on.

“Do what makes you bloody happy!” one commenter insisted.

“Confidence/body positivity is the best thing to teach your girls.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.