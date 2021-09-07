Kerry Katona shows off her new boobs after breast reduction surgery

Kerry Katona has unveiled her new boobs after undergoing breast reduction surgery.

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star showed off her new chest on Monday’s (September 6) episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Kerry couldn’t stop smiling in the clip and appeared to be over the moon before heading into the operating theatre.

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has undergone a breast reduction (Credit: Channel 4)

Kerry Katona shows off her breast reduction

“The wait is over! It’s time for the surgery! When I wake up I’ll have a new pair of breasts,” she exclaimed.

“I’ve always had such big boobs and I don’t want to look like I’ve got gnat bites!”

Even the four-hour surgery couldn’t dampen her spirits after waking up in her hospital bed.

Joking about the size of her new boobs, she said: “I’ve got nothing to rest my arms on!”

Kerry Katona showed off her new breasts (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins: Kerry Katona breaks silence on exit

“Surgery went really well… in quite a bit of pain I just can’t wait to be six weeks down the line. So I can feel better for myself.”

Opening up to Steph 8-weeks after her operation, Kerry confessed that she couldn’t be more pleased with the results.

“I’m doing really really well and they’re doing really good!” she said. “I’m really happy!

“My breasts were so big and so heavy and I looked out of proportion. I still suffer from a bad back, but it’s nowhere near what it was.”

The TV star says she has been struggling with back pain due to the size of her boobs (Credit: Channel 4)

Kerry on the death of Sarah Harding

Meanwhile, Kerry went on to share her heartbreak over Sarah Harding’s tragic death from breast cancer.

The former Atomic Kitten star said Sarah’s battle had pushed her to get her own breast checked after finding a lump.

Read more: Sarah Harding dead: Girls Aloud stars Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts pay tribute

Kerry said: “I want to send so much love to her mum and her friends and family. Poor Sarah’s lost her life so early and it’s made so many of us check our breasts.

“I had a lump in my armpit and my right breast was swollen and, because of what happened to Sarah, I thought, ‘I better get this checked.'”

Kerry added: “I think a lot of people did the same. It’s just such a shame it was too late for Sarah.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.