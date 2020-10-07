Kerry Katona showed off her abs on social media after shifting some of the weight she gained during lockdown.

The former Atomic Kitten, 40, posted a snap of her washboard stomach on Instagram.

The selfie, shared on Wednesday (October 7), showed the mum of five standing in her black underwear, vest top lifted up to display her toned midriff.

Kerry Katona said she gained a stone and a half in weight (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did Kerry Katona say about her weight gain and abs?

In the caption, Kerry told her fans that she had been trying to “get back into shape” and was seeing results, as her abdominal muscles were “sneaking through”.

She also thanked her followers for their support and insisted she is now where she’s “supposed to be”.

Kerry wrote alongside the photo: “After lockdown I’m really trying to get back into shape! I put on a stone and a half!

“If you squint really hard you can just about see those abs sneaking through! #ketones @mfitofficial still got a bit to go!

“Can’t wait to launch @mfitofficial and for you to join us! Just wanna say a big thank you for all your support over the years and sticking with me!”

Writing further, she said: “I’m where I’m supposed to be! It’s taking me a long time mentally and physically but here I am!”

Kerry also revealed the secret to her toned physique.

In the comments, one of her fans wrote alongside a crying emoji: “How did you get that stomach? I want one.”

Kerry replied: “Yoga!”

Kerry put her results down to yoga (Credit: TRG / SplashNews.com)

What did Kerry Katona’s fans say?

Others said she looked “fab” and praised her for showing a “normal body”.

“Wow! You look fab Kerry,” said one.

“You look great and well done for showing a normal body,” commented another.

“Looking good,” said someone else, using two heart emojis.

Kerry spoke about her weight gain last month.

In a video on her YouTube channel about fiancé Ryan Mahoney‘s proposal, the star said: “[Exercise] always makes me feel so much better in my head. I have put a stone on, I’ve gone from a size eight to a 10 and I’m pushing now towards a 12.

“Not that there’s anything wrong with those sizes but I feel at my best when I’m a size eight and I’m not at the minute… this big chunky belly!”

