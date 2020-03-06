Kerry Katona shares stunning photos as she jets off to the Maldives with boyfriend

Kerry Katona has left the rainy UK behind and is sunning herself in the Maldives - and she couldn't wait to share her stunning location on Instagram.

Kerry, who is enjoying a break with boyfriend Ryan Mahoney, started boasting about her trip on the way to the airport, posting a picture of herself wearing a medical mask amid coronavirus fears.

She wrote: "Taking no risks at the airport. So many saying masks don’t work but all the professionals in airports and hospitals are wearing them."

Not everyone was supportive of the star, with one person writing: "A mask won’t stop you getting it, it’s airborn so you can pick it up from handrails, money, clothing etc.

"Using hand sanitizer frequently and washing hands/clothing is way more effective."

Another critic asked how she can afford the Maldives if she's reportedly bankrupt.

Kerry hit back: "When will it ever end? I just don’t understand all the hate from people I don’t even know! I am not bankrupt!

"Why do people think this? Can’t win... take the kids away with you, you're wrong, leave kids at home you're wrong!!"

She added: "Will keep all you haters updated with amazing pics of me being happy and having fun in the sun on this amazing holiday all thanks to @celebglobaltravel so up yours!

"Feeling blessed and full of Gratitude! For all those non haters out there sending you love light and so much happiness!"

Kerry and Ryan were delayed at the airport but Kerry passed the time by posting pictures of the stunning resort they were heading to.

And it looks as if the couple weren't disappointed.

Kerry posted a video of the view from their room once they had arrived and it looked like paradise.

Kerry has had a trying few weeks on social media, having revealed on Instagram that her loyal, late pet dog had been suffering with several illnesses before revealing he had to be put down, as well as enduring a spat with Fathers4Justice which she admitted had left her "a bit of a low".

Just last week she sobbed over Paddy as she told followers how he is struggling.

She explained: "Paddy's got heart disease, lung disease arthritis, he's got cancer doggy dementia, he's incontinent."

And the week before that the mum-of-five reflected on her clash with the fathers' right group: "I really want to help bring these bullies down but not sure what it's doing to my own mental health.

"I feel like I'm just hitting a brick wall as nothing seems to be [getting] done!

"I really can’t understand why they still have a page or how they're even allowed to give advice to anyone!"

