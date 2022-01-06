Kerry Katona shares adorable news about her ‘baby girl’ after weeks of bad news

Kerry Katona is celebrating after being reunited with her daughter.

The TV star’s eldest daughter, Molly, tested positive for Covid-19 over the festive period.

She had planned to spend Christmas with her mum. However, as a result of her diagnosis, she was forced to stay in Ireland.

Kerry was devastated at the time, with her saying: “Can Covid just [bleep] right off now, please.

“You really couldn’t make this [bleep] up. Molly was about to fly over for Xmas but she’s tested positive and then Ryan is really poorly and he’s now tested positive.”

Kerry Katona reunites with her daughter

However, after weeks of being away from her daughter, Kerry has revealed that the pair have finally reunited.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Kerry shared a snap of herself cuddled up to Molly.

“Omg, I’ve finally got my baby girl home in my arms!! Bloody missed you so much @123_mollymc,” wrote Kerry.

“Awww Molly, enjoy being back with your mum,” replied one fan.

A second follower wrote: “Gorgeous, so happy for you both.”

It’s been a tough Christmas for Kerry, who was been put through the wringer.

Read more: Kerry Katona and her kids left devastated after positive Covid results

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, tearfully took to Instagram just before the New Year to share the news that her man Ryan Mahoney’s Mercedes was stolen from their driveway.

On her Instagram Stories, she said: “So they’ve stolen Ryan’s car off our drive last night!!!

“Mercedes C63S!! They’ve been to my home! I’m in bits!! Please, if you know anything please ring the police!”

She added: “Two cars in 11 days! I’ve been watched and followed! I don’t feel safe!!”

Kerry recently worried her fans when she took to Instagram to show off her brand new car.

One follower told her: “I would absolutely refrain from any pics on social media. The absolute [bleeps] who stole the last 2 will be watching no doubt.”