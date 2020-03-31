‘Weak’ Kerry Katona self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms

TV's Kerry Katona is self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The mum-of-five revealed she's had a "dry cough and a sore throat" and has been feeling "weak and dizzy".

Kerry, 39, wrote in her New! magazine column: "I feel weak and dizzy sometimes, so we are isolating ourselves for as long as we need to."

Kerry Katona is self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The star recently revealed her eldest daughter Molly, 18, has been experiencing symptoms.

She added in her column: "The doctor says we need to be cautious so no one’s leaving this house for the foreseeable."

The most common symptoms of the respiratory illness is a persistent dry cough and/or a high temperature.

If you are experiencing symptoms, you should isolate for seven days.

Others in the household should also remain at home for 14 days.

Kerry recently admitted she thinks it's "really scary" navigating life with her family as a mother-of-five amid the outbreak.

Kerry has Molly and Lilly-Sue, 17, with Brian McFadden, as well as 13-year-old Heidi and 11-year-old Maxwell with second husband Mark Croft.

She has five-year-old daughter DJ with her late husband George Kay.

Kerry was sent coronavirus information by TV doctor Ranj Singh.

She wrote on Instagram: "Just been sent this which has the correct information on! Which makes me and I'm sure many others [feel] so much better!"

Kerry said it's "really scary" navigating life with her family as a mother-of-five (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

"Being a mother of five and my eldest having the symptoms it's been really scary stay safe people and stay home thank you to @drranj for sending me this."

Earlier this week, Kerry also revealed she's had a migraine for "the last three days".

What did she say?

She said on Instagram: "Good morning everyone.... at last I’m feeling so much better!

"I’ve had a migraine for the last 3 days! Just want to send you all some love, light and hope."

Last week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced a three-week lockdown in the UK.

Brits can only leave their homes for one of four reasons - shopping, one form of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and, travel to and from work where absolutely necessary.

