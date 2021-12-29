Kerry Katona says she’s ‘struggling’ and is ‘worried about her family’ amid Christmas turmoil

Kerry Katona has admitted she’s “struggling” and that she’s “worried about her family”.

Poor Kerry, 41, has had a torrid Christmas, and now she has taken to Instagram to share with fans her current state of mind.

Kerry posted on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What did Kerry Katona say on Instagram about her torrid festive period?

On her Instagram Stories, Kerry captioned a tearful-looking selfie and opened up about how she was feeling.

“So worried about my family and staying here!” she began.

Read more: Kerry Katona ‘in bits’ and ‘heartbroken’ as she’s dealt yet another blow amid Covid battle

“I want to leave!! Thank you for all your lovely messages but I won’t lie I’m struggling people!!

“My mental health is not good. How can this happen AGAIN to one person!”

Kerry has been attacked before (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She has been attacked before

She then referenced a terrifying attack over a decade ago when she and five-month-old daughter Heidi during a raid on her home in Wilmslow.

“This is not the first time I’ve had smelly little [bleeps] who can’t earn their own money come to my home and take mine and my family things that I’ve worked [bleeping] hard for!”

“One of mine [sic] reason I moved down South was when 3 mask men came into my home while I held my baby in my arms with knives a butchers hook and sledgehammer 13 years ago.”

Kerry became tearful when she spoke about the carjacking (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Kerry Katona over the Christmas period?

Kerry has recently moved back up north to Cheshire after a stint in Sussex.

However, things have not gone well for her.

Read more: Kerry Katona issues health update amid Covid battle: ‘I’m in a bad way’

She tested positive for Covid last week and spent Christmas isolating.

Then she informed fans that fiancé Ryan Maloney’s Mercedes had been stolen from their driveway.

Let’s hope Kerry has a much better 2022 – she certainly deserves to have a run of good luck!