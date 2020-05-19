Kerry Katona reveals son Maxwell 'smashed up his bedroom' in lockdown rage

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has revealed her heartache over her son Maxwell and his intense struggles with lockdown life.

The mum-of-five, 39, said the 12-year-old has been finding the current social distancing rules, which relaxed somewhat earlier this month, extremely difficult to live under.

What did Kerry say?

In her latest New Magazine column, Kerry told readers that Max - who has ADHD - had gotten so frustrated he had smashed up his bedroom. The lad had also been 'screaming and crying'.

She wrote: "Sadly I'm having a lot of issues with my Max at the moment. He suffers from ADHD and the lockdown has caused him to act out a lot.

"Last week he smashed up his bedroom out of sheer frustration. He screams and cries and I find it incredibly difficult to deal with – that's my little boy, after all.

Kerry Katona has revealed her son Maxwell, 12, is finding the lockdown really difficult (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

"Our routines have gone out the window and I think Max is really struggling to deal with everything – as I am!"

Elsewhere in the column, Kerry shared her hope that Britain will regain some semblance of normality soon.

He screams and cries.

She just wants Max to "feel better", she said, although she admitted it's "hard work right now".

It follows a fun time Kerry had with Max last month when they both decided to give themselves lockdown makeovers.

The reality TV star impressed her social media followers with a dramatic transformation that saw her dye her hair bright pink.

In one photo, she beamed for the camera next to Max, who also dyed his hair.

In another pic of her son, Kerry called the transformation his "quarantine colour".

It showed the youngster standing outside and squinting in the sun. She captioned it: "Loving Max's quarantine hair colour! I love it so much I'm doing it!"

