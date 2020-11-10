Kerry Katona has revealed she won’t be able to see her eldest daughter until 2021.

The mum-of-five, 40, says her eldest, Molly Marie, 19, is attending Dublin University.

And due to lockdown restrictions, she will be spending the Christmas holidays with her dad Brian McFadden’s family over there.

Kerry took to her new! magazine column to share her disappointment.

Kerry Katona says Molly is her best friend (Credit: YouTube)

Why can’t Kerry spend Christmas with Molly?

She penned: “She’s at uni in Dublin so she’ll be staying in Ireland and, seeing as she spends every other Christmas with her dad’s family out there, I won’t be seeing her until next year!

“I know she’s finding the prospect of it really hard and so am I. That girl is my best friend and the thought of not being able to hug her until 2021 is hideous.”

She added that the pair will be doing lots of video calls to make up for their time away from one another.

Kerry shares her eldest daughters, Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue with ex Westlife star Brian, 40.

Kerry with daughters Lilly and Molly (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Kerry said about her daughter going to uni?

Earlier this year, she shared how upset she was waving Molly off to university after lockdown.

Again taking to new!, she shared: “I’ve been in bits all week because our Molly has gone back to Ireland after months of staying with us during lockdown.

“Her dad came to get her so she could spend a couple of days with him and then she headed back so she could resume her routine.

“That girl is my best friend and we’re completely inseparable, so for me it’s like having my right arm ripped off.”

Kerry says she will stay in touch with Molly via video call (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile in a YouTube video over the summer she lashed out at Brian.

She branded all three of her ex-husbands as ‘dogs’.

As for Brian, she said: “I said on YouTube ‘oh I’ve married a few dogs’.

“And this woman went mad: ‘That’s so disrespectful to your kids’.

“[Bleep]ing disrespectful? My first husband left me for another woman.

“Doesn’t pay a penny. Only sees his kids twice a year. Dog.”

Kerry was married to Brian from 2002 to 2006. She went on to marry cab driver Mark Croft and then former rugby player, the late George Kay.

