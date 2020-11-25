kerry katona
Kerry Katona opens up on childhood poverty: ‘I would live on tomato ketchup butties’

Kerry opens up about her tough childhood...

By Laura Hannam

Kerry Katona has opened up about her challenging childhood.

The mum-of-five, 40, says she was often so hungry as a kid, she had to survive on ‘ketchup butties.’

Kerry grew up with her mum, Sue, who struggles with bipolar disorder.

Her chaotic childhood resulted in her moving schools eight times.

She was also placed with four different foster parents and lived in three refuges.

kerry katona with her daughters
Kerry with her daughters Molly and Lily (Credit: SplashNews)

What was Kerry Katona’s childhood like?

Speaking to The Mirror she said: “When I was living with my mum, she would go out on benders for three days and there would be no food.”

Before adding: “I would live on tomato ketchup butties. There might be some stale bread in the cupboard and ketchup in a bottle and that is what I would live on until my mum would come home.”

But she says her life started to turn around from the age of 13 upwards, when she placed in foster care with Margaret and Fred Woodall.

Here she said they always had a kitchen full of food, and encouraged her in her singing and entertainment endeavours.

kerry katona on youtube
Kerry says she suffered extreme poverty as a child (Credit: YouTube)

What else has Kerry said about her upbringing?

After receiving free school meals herself, she also says she fully supports Marcus Rashford’s free school meal campaign.

This is by no means the first time Kerry has discussed her tough childhood years.

Just last month she revealed on her official YouTube channel that one of her mum’s exes threatened to kill them both.

The ex-boyfriend, Dave, was apparently friends with the Krays family, and had terribly violent tendencies.

kerry katona and family
Kerry with her partner Ryan and her children Max and Heidi (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry explained: “He was actually inside with the Krays, we actually got a Christmas card off one of the Krays, which I thought was pretty cool.

“And then he lost the plot at that house, beat my mum up. He stabbed her, wanted to cut us open. Chop our feet off, loads of… anyways, he stabbed my mum.

“I pulled a knife out… anyway, we did a runner. Long story short.”

Kerry is now engaged to her partner Ryan Mahoney.

The former Atomic Kitten star says she’s turned her life around after struggling with addiction for years.

The star says she has now found God. And she even hopes to become a life coach one day.

